He does not hide it anymore: Chicharito attacks Tata Martino to return to Mexico

The Mexican National Team is at a sensitive moment in its fight to reach Qatar 2022 and now Chicharito Hernández adds fuel to the fire to join El Tri.

February 02, 2022 10:52 a.m.

The qualifiers in Concacaf are taking an unexpected turn. Canada is the big surprise so far and Mexico is suffering results that force them to look askance at the possibility of an intercontinental playoff.

With four games to go, El Tri has his ticket for now, but if he is defeated tonight against Panama, he will fall to fourth place in the table and there he will have to think about the game with Oceania.

Given this situation, Gerardo Martino is highly repudiated by the public and this hatred towards him was reflected in the last game at the Azteca Stadium, where the fans sang against him and asked for his immediate departure.

The lack of positive results has put Tata on the ropes and some versions suggest that he will make numerous changes to the team from the next call.

Aware of this possibility, one of the first to sign up for the replacement was Javier Hernández, who lost his place in the team due to differences with the DT.

Although Martino made it clear that the Chicharito era was over, this extreme situation could reverse his position and thus be forced to give up his ego for the return of one of the most influential players in the country.

Knowing that he has this opportunity, the Los Angeles Galaxy striker did not hide his intentions and released a video on his social networks where he showed himself training for when the opportunity comes, thus attacking all the years of oblivion by the Argentine.