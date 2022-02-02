He found out that Chicharito is in Tulum and Martino has already decided to call him El Tri

Martino and his decision to bring Chicharito back

February 01, 2022 11:20 p.m.

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino analyzed the game of Mexico against Panama where he will seek a victory in order to calm the waters before the Mexican fans who are looking for his exit. Another key point of the press conference was about a possible call for Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.

Gerardo Martino made it clear that the idea is to assert its local status and that the team is plugged in, beyond the fact that Rogelio Funes Mori It’s not going well, Tata confessed that Raúl Jiménez is available to play against Panama.

The Tri strategist did not want to give details about the conditions that the FMF put on him and the points he must get, but he did clarify that the group is focused on what they have to do and the responsibility that influences being in the national team, since there are other players like Chicharito They haven’t shown that effort.

Javier Hernández would continue to be vetoed in the Tri

Although Chicharito He is visiting Tulum and Gerardo Martino could call him, but Tata made it clear that Javier Hernández is not to his liking, hence he would not take him into account for El Tri, even if it costs him the job.