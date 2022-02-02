Health reports 12 new deaths from COVID-19 that raised the accumulated total to 3,867

The Health Department reported today, Tuesday, 12 new deaths from COVID-19a number that raised the total accumulated in this line to 3,867.

The number of reported deaths does not mean that they all occurred yesterday, but rather that the agency notified that the deaths reported today were recorded during the past few days. In its midday report, Health specified that the deaths occurred between January 28 and 30 of this year. On the 29th, according to the report, it was the one that registered the most deaths with a total of six.

In addition, the agency detailed that five of the deceased were not vaccinated, five were only vaccinated with two doses, and two had completed their series of doses with the booster.

“The booster dose increases the immune response to combat COVID-19. Unvaccinated people have five times the risk of dying compared to a person vaccinated with the booster dose. Make an informed decision and protect yourself,” the agency urged in a tweet.

The regions of residence of the deceased in this report are Bayamón, Caguas, Fajardo and Mayagüez, the latter being the one with the most deaths. Meanwhile, the ages fluctuate between 45 to 93 years.

Demographics of deaths:

Demographics of COVID-19 deaths reported on February 1, 2022 by the Department of Health. (Health Department)

Health also broke down that the average number of deaths unvaccinated people for every 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- it is 33.21; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) is 17.86; and refering to vaccinated with booster doses it is 5.80.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 217 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

– 276 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 64 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 484, which breaks down to 458 which are adult patients and 26 pediatric patients.

Among the adults, 97 are confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 71 are connected to an artificial respirator. In addition, three pediatric patients are in intensive care, one of them connected to an artificial respirator.

Meanwhile, heThe reported positivity rate at noon stood at 17.57%the lowest percentage in this line since last December 21.

The average number of confirmed cases in a seven-day period is 581, while in the probable category -for the same period- the number is 885.

Regarding vaccination, 2,875,231 eligible persons aged 5 years and older have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines (93.5%), of which 2,558,425 have completed the series of doses (83.2%). In addition, 142,392 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose.

The total number of people over 12 years of age with their booster dose is 1,052,135 (48.5%), out of a population of 2,171,340 eligible to receive this injection.

The booster dose of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.