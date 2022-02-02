“Hercai”: who is Füsun Aslanbey | Love and revenge | FAME

Who is Fusun Aslanbey? If you thought Azize was the most evil character in “Hercai: Love and revenge”, the appearance of this new villain will give more intensity to the story of Miran and Reyyan. She has arrived ready to reveal many secrets and not measure herself to achieve her goals.

“Hercai” originally premiered in Turkey on March 15, 2019 on ATV. From the first chapter, fiction began to attract the attention of the public and it did not take long to expand to other countries, gaining popularity in Europe, Latin America and the United States.

The Ottoman drama had a total of three seasons and 69 episodes of 150 minutes each. Its grand finale took place on April 25, 2021 in its original broadcast.

WHO IS FÜSUN ASLANBEY IN “HERCAI”?

Fusun Aslanbey grew up in the Aslanbey Mansion and is Azize’s sister-in-law, whom she hates for marrying her brother whom she was the housemaid for. Some time later, Füsun would have two children, Harun Bakircioğlu and Azra, but it is not known which of the two is older and if they are children of the same father.

Füsun never married so as not to lose his surname and when his daughter Azra was born he gave her to Azra’s father who was very ill and died. Her daughter went to an orphanage where Azize adopted her, Füsun was told that Azra had died, but she never believed it.

Later her brother died and she left Aslanbey Manor. However, years later she will return to the mansion years with Nasuh Şadoğlu to reveal that Miran is the son of Hazar Şadoğlu and take revenge on Azize. She can be equally ruthless or worse than Azize; she has many secrets to reveal and mischief to do.

WHO IS AYŞEGÜL GÜNAY, THE VILLAIN FÜSUN ASLANBEY FROM “HERCAI”?

Turkish actress Ayşegül Günay was born on November 9, 1969, making her 52 years old today. The interpreter is a native of Eskişehir. She studied at Anadolu University State Conservatory Theater Department and made her television debut in 2006 with the character of Niran in “Kaybolan Yillar”, a series that would boost her work.

Later, he would have other important roles in productions such as “Küçük Kadınlar”, “Aile Saadeti”, “Avatar”, “Kuruluş Osman” and “Hercai”, the novel that gave him greater fame for his role as Füsun Aslanbey. The actress shares with her more than 138 thousand followers, images and videos of her projects on television, although very little is known about her personal life.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The Turkish soap opera “Hercai” is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love and eventually marrying her. After her wedding night, and after consummating her marriage,

Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds.