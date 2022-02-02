Honduras already eliminated visit to an urgent United States for the octagonal

The 11th day of concacaf qualifiers It will be red hot this day.

The Honduran national team no longer options to qualify for the World Cup, visit today to U.Swho cannot fail in his aspirations to take one of the three direct quotas to Qatar.

The weather will be a key favor this day. The forecast indicates that the temperature in the Allianz Field of Saint Paul (Minnesota) it will be at -24 degrees when the game starts.

The match organizers have had to apply contingency measures for the cold that include providing spectators with hand warmers and setting up heated areas in the stadium.

“It is inconceivable that someone powerful in every sense would bring you here to play a game and get a result. The game hasn’t started, but I don’t see the time it’s overe”, complained the Honduran coach, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez.

The Stars and Stripes team has 18 points and in theory they would have to defeat the Catrachos, who are last with three units.

Chris Richards and midfielder Tyler Adams are two sensitive casualties for the American team.