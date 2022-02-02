Horoscope: what will happen to your week from January 31 to February 5, 2022

ARIES

3/21 to 4/20

LOVE. His heart leans towards romance, but the tough daily obligations will make love take a backseat. Be consistent.

MONEY. He will have to withstand difficulties without losing heart. You’ll avoid heartache if you keep expenses under control.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Knowing where you stand will give you greater freedom from cash.

TAURUS

4/21 to 5/21

LOVE. Understanding reigns in the family environment. From meeting to meeting, your joy will be the light that illuminates everyone’s way home.

MONEY. Prepared for social success. Bet big because you will have great fortune in business. Boldness and conviction.

KEY OF THE WEEK. You will have the guts it takes to prevail.

GEMINI

5/22 to 6/21

LOVE. A certain melancholy and a couple of estrangements that will make him feel bad. The best thing will be to concentrate on a future that promises joy.

MONEY. Add productive resources to the current ones. New contacts that allow to conquer unexplored territories.

KEY OF THE WEEK. To work as a team when the commitments exceed him.

CANCER

6/22 to 7/22

LOVE. Blessed in matters of love. Affectionate, creative, amorous and optimistic. Better not prejudge. Stop whoever seeks to harm you.

MONEY. It will get ahead at the cost of a sustained effort. You will get the financial support you need to settle down.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If you set up a company, speak clearly from day one.

LEO

7/23 to 8/23

LOVE. Positive balance in terms of links. Great need to communicate and have fun. You should break the routine so as not to overwhelm.

MONEY. It will be impossible to escape, you will be overwhelmed by obligations. Someone will then encourage you to seek help.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Do not get carried away by the opinions of others.

VIRGO

8/24 to 9/23

LOVE. At ease with the agitation of the environment. Lots of social life and good moments as a couple. Time to have a good time, not to look for solutions.

MONEY. You are likely to do excellent business, as long as you only invest a small percentage of your reserves.

KEY OF THE WEEK. He deserves to be well, not to let anything disturb him.

POUND

9/24 to 10/23

LOVE. She could fall in love with someone who is part of her circle of friends. Extreme care must be taken and objectivity must be maintained.

MONEY. Remarkable resistance in case of crisis. You will get what you want, but if you push too hard…there will be consequences.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Stay away from people or risky places.

SCORPIO

10/24 to 11/23

LOVE. Changes in the home that benefit everyone. Do not lower your arms when it comes to solving your legal problems. Social life will be your forte.

MONEY. Active to the max. Advances and setbacks that will force him to rethink his professional role. Intelligence and style.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If you have to mediate in a conflict, be fair.

SAGITTARIUS

11/24 to 12/22

LOVE. The temptation to escape the commitment does not give in and will undoubtedly bring you sentimental complications. Before long she might regret it.

MONEY. Good eye for opportunities. On good terms with his partners and willing to gain a relevant position.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If you argue over shared assets, be fair but firm.

CAPRICORN

12/23 to 01/20

LOVE. The link becomes more stable, more formal, more serious with Venus in your sign. For many it will also be a new sentimental beginning.

MONEY. Work meetings without respite. Delegate tasks and reschedule appointments or you’ll end up out of control.

KEY OF THE WEEK. You will have clarity in your goals and unique luck.

AQUARIUM

1/21 to 2/19

LOVE. Confused by attractive people who make him uneasy. Ask friends for help and they will make you react when appropriate. Seduction.

MONEY. A change of air prevents him from giving up goals he has been pursuing for a long time. Be careful if they try to manipulate it.

KEY OF THE WEEK. You better adapt and acquire the technology you need.

PISCES

2/20 to 3/20

LOVE. Good time to meet new friends and meet up with old ones. Couple with renewed vows, new sensations shared.

MONEY. Thanks to a fair incentive, you will avoid a crisis and make good decisions. Nothing worse than doubting when others act.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Sometimes time can be a trap. Do not wait.

By Chiron

