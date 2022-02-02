How and why should you buy a parcel in the Metaverse?

In the midst of the digital age, technological development is advancing at breakneck speed. In recent months we have heard a lot about the metaverse, and more and more people are interested in buying a plot in this virtual world. The word “metaverse” has its origin in the year 1992, when the writer Neal Stephenson decided to use it in his science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’.

Metaverse: What is it?

Before we talk about the real estate market in the metaverse, let’s explain what exactly it is. It is a virtual world to which any user can connect using virtual reality and augmented reality devices.. The sensation is that of being physically in it since you can interact with all the elements. Those who have tried it explain that it is like teleporting to a whole new world.

It is true that virtual worlds are nothing new, and there are many, especially in the field of video games. But the metaverse is not a fantasy world, it is presented as an alternate reality. The key to the metaverse is that it is 100% immersive. Users use sensors that record their physical movements so that their avatar within the metaverse does the same.

How to buy a plot in the metaverse

Logan Welbaun is a marketing professional who previously worked at Google and Facebook. In 2021, according to publixa ‘Business Insider’, he bought a digital terrain in Decentralized, a metaverse founded by two Argentines which currently has a market value of six million dollars.

just a year ago, Logan Welbaun paid $2,000 for the plot in the metaverse, and it is currently valued at $40,000.. Therefore, it is a great investment. Buying this type of virtual land is a trend, and everything indicates that it is not a passing fad, but rather that it is here to stay. In the last month, there has been an investment of more than 100 million dollars in land in the metaverse.

Right now, the cheapest plots in the metaverse are those of Decentraland (16 square meters) and Sadbox (96 square meters), which are priced at $11,000. Both Decentraland and Sadbox are two of the biggest virtual worlds in the cryptocurrency space.

As the experts point out, the metaverse can offer us the great qualitative leap of the Internet of the 21st century. Facebook has already begun to create the first infrastructures in this virtual world, and is currently working on the possibility of creating businesses in it.