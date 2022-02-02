How many studios does Sony have compared to Microsoft? This image collects them all along with those from Ubisoft, EA, Tencent and more

the usual change of cards in which the video game industry has become makes it increasingly difficult to get an idea of ​​​​how far the main companies in the sector continue to grow.

With movements such as the purchase of Activision by microsoftmoreover, we often forget the muscle of other big firms such as Tencent when it comes to development, so to show that not everything is microsoft or Sonythere goes a compilation with all development studies that the big video game companies have.

Upgrade: A few hours after publishing this news, Sony has announced the purchase of Bungie, so one more studio should be added to that list

It is very curious that, with so many names at hand, the number of notable games on the horizon is so small in comparison. There are big names there that we have known very little about for a long time.

Maybe the idea of ​​great games that require the collaboration of many studios They’ve ruined a bit of that variety that we enjoyed when not everything was either indie or triple A. That panorama is missed.

Let’s see if, with a bit of luck, the drive and strategy of companies like Embracer Group encourages the rest to give their catalogs a little more strength and variety. we leave you with image appeared on Reddit for you to take a look at.