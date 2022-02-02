“How the night I won $170,000 turned out to be the worst of my life”

  • michelle roberts
  • Health Editor, BBC

Lisa wants to help other women who may be struggling with similar issues.

“I won over £127,000 in one night (about $170,000). That was the worst night of my life, because that’s when my addiction really started to spiral out of control.”

Lisa Walker, a 49-year-old British woman, was a regular at the local bingo and betting halls, but it was after that poker session at the casino that she began to play compulsively and her habit became harmful.

“The casino wanted me back and they offered me everything I wanted: free drinks, free meals to tempt me,” he says.

“Most days I thought about gambling and most days I ended up doing it. I ended up running out of money.”

