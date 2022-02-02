How the theft of this car part became a multi-million dollar illicit business | Univision Crime News

It all started with sporadic robberies that occurred during the night in certain neighborhoods. The next morning, when starting the car engine and hearing an unusual noise, the victim found out that they had cut the catalytic converter. Authorities across the country noted how the complaints gradually increased, as well as the arrests related to this crime.
But the pandemic came and cases skyrocketed. In 2020 alone, insurers recorded 14,433 such reports, an increase of 325% compared to the previous year, according to the most recent figures from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
The problem is even greater, the NICB notes, as many drivers don’t report to avoid having their insurance policies increase or because they are not financially protected for these incidents.
Catalytic converters are connected to the car’s exhaust system. Its appearance is that of a small muffler that is located at the bottom of the car. Thieves are interested in these because they contain valuable metals that help reduce the environmentally hazardous gases produced by an engine that have gone up in value in a short time.
An ounce of rhodium, one of the metals in that auto part, costs about $13,000 and in March 2021 it was worth $27,000. Palladium, another component, is sold at $2,000 per ounce and last year it was at nearly $3,000. While platinum costs $1,000 per ounce, this is about $266 less than during spring 2021.
The recyclers pay the thieves between 50 and 250 per piece, They cut in a matter of seconds. The fact that they are now stealing in larger volumes has increased their profits. It also caused the piece to be sold for between 800 and 1,200 dollars in the market and increase insurance policies.
That was not the worst: several people have been attacked in recent years in trying to prevent robberies. One of the most recent cases is that of a man from Long Beach, California, who He was shot after confronting people trying to cut the catalytic converter of the vehicle he slept in. The sound of the chainsaw woke him up.
The Police of San José, in northern California, warned last December, after arresting 15 people in an operation and recovering 1,000 catalytic converters, that these thefts have become increasingly brazen and that the suspects they are usually armed in case someone confronts them.
The thieves have also paid the consequences of their actions: a North Carolina man crushed to death by a Toyota Prius that he raised with an automotive jack to saw the piece. It happened at the end of 2021. The Police believe that during the cut the vehicle broke free and fell on top of him.
“We have seen a significant increase during the pandemic. As the value of the precious metals contained in catalytic converters increases, the number of thefts of these devices also increases,” said David Glawe, executive director of the National Insurance Crimes Bureau (NICB), in a statement sent to Univision News. .
“There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources and supply chain disruption driving investors towards these precious metals,” he added.
The modus operandi of a band
This crime reached its peak at the end of January, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed for the first time federal charges against seven people who allegedly sold stolen parts in an interstate operation with which they illicitly made a fortune.
The accusation mentions that in this scheme one of the companies mentioned by the Federal Prosecutor obtained more than 21 million dollars between December 2019 and October 2021.
His alleged accomplices bought catalytic converters from junkyards or roamed quiet neighborhoods to steal them from cars parked on streets and driveways. This case fell into the hands of federal prosecutors because it involved a conspiracy to transport auto parts between states.
Evan Marshall, 24, has been identified as the leader of this criminal cell. According to the government, he and his associates were part of a “multi-million dollar business” that used a Missouri front company that claimed to be in the business of buying, selling, and shipping legally purchased catalytic converters.
Another Arkansas company began buying the stolen parts from Marshall and, in turn, sold them to another firm in the same state for $3.2 million from December 4, 2019 to July 14, 2020. And this third business offered them to another in Missouri. From that business partnership, Marshall’s direct purchaser gained more than $18 million until October 2021, according to the indictment.
Marshall’s scheme became known when an undercover agent sold him catalytic converters for $1,030 on July 5, 2021, describe court documents.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Marshall’s residence and seized 67 firearms and $125,000 in cash. Prosecutors allege that the defendant learned a day earlier that police would search his home, removed 197 catalytic converters from his home and hid them elsewhere.
At least four people were helping Marshall steal the pieces. All face charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. Marshall is also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, a short-barreled .410-caliber Springfield shotgun with no serial number, that police found in his home.
“Organized criminal activity like this is extremely costly to victims, taxpayers and the economy in general,” Katherine Greer, agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in Missouri, who participated in the attack, said in a statement. operative.
“Often these types of crimes fund larger and more egregious criminal enterprises that put the community at greater risk,” Greer warned.
Another recent case baffled authorities. It is that of Anthony Spivey, former police chief of Chadbourn, North Carolina, who at the end of January was accused of stealing catalytic converters in a mechanical workshop, which adds to dozens of charges related to drug trafficking and embezzlement of funds from the department he headed.
On the most serious charges, Spivey was arrested in April 2021 and charged with more than 70 crimes. Prosecutors allege that he was breaking into the department’s lab to steal narcotics, thousands of dollars in cash and firearms. He would also have kept part of the $8,000 that was destined for the relatives of a person who died of leukemia in 2019.
While any vehicle can be a target for catalytic converter theft, large trucks and merchandise delivery trucks are the most affected, because their height makes it easier to cut the devices.
The compact car that thieves are looking for the most is the Toyota Prius, since the design of its hybrid system delays the wear of the part and thus is worth more on the black market.
In 2021, 26 states proposed bills to try to curb this criminal activity. On that list are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
Theft of catalytic converters: a state initiative to stop them
California Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi introduced an initiative Monday calling for recyclers to be prohibited from buying or receiving a catalytic converter from anyone other than a commercial company or the owner of the vehicle from which it was removed. In addition, he would require that they keep a written record of the make, model and year of the car the device was cut from.
Current state law requires recyclers to keep a written record for at least two years with information about the transaction, the amount paid, the ID number of the catalytic converter (if any), and the ID number of the car from which it was obtained.
These are some recommendations that are made to avoid this type of theft:
✔ Install an anti-theft device for catalytic converters, which are sold on the market.
✔ Heavy trucks must be parked in a closed, secure, well-lit and alarmed area.
✔ Park personal vehicles in a garage.
✔ If you leave your cars in your driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights.
✔ Don’t confront thieves. Call the police to report that she was a robbery victim.
✔ Go to events where they put the car’s identification number on the catalytic converters. Some are carried out by the police and are free.