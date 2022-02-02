How to change the tip of an Apple Pencil

Also, you have to keep in mind that if you try to use the Apple Pencil with the tip removed, you will most likely end up damaging ipad screen with some scratch. Therefore, if you have been unlucky enough to have the tip of your Apple pencil broken, the only way to be able to use it again is to fix it.

The first thing you have to know is what happens to your Apple Pencil if the tip breaks, well, what happens is that the pen becomes completely unusable , since the element that actually interacts with the iPad screen is the tip itself. That is, you will not be able to use it to write or navigate within your device, since as much as you try to touch the screen with the broken tip or even without a tip, the iPad will not recognize it.

How to buy a new tip

Once you have made sure that the tip of your Apple Pencil has broken and that, therefore, in order to continue taking advantage of the full potential of this accessory, you have to change it. You have to know all the ways through which you will be able to carry out this repair, from going to an Apple Store to changing it yourself manually.

what does the warranty say

The first thing we recommend you do, if you don’t want to have to pay an amount of money to repair your Apple Pencil, is to check if this device is within the warranty offered by Apple. Of course, you have to take into account that Apple will not be responsible for the repair in case the breakage has been caused by normal or improper use of the Apple Pencil. In other words, if it has broken naturally because you have been using this accessory for a while, you will have to pay the amount that it costs to exchange this element.

However, the tip of your Apple Pencil may have a factory problem, especially if the use you have made of it is very common and it has broken in a very early period of time since its purchase. In this case, it could be due to a factory problem and then Apple would take care of repairing it. In addition, you have to take into account that from January 1, 2022, the guarantee of the products has been extended up to the three years.

Through the Apple Store

Once you are clear that the tip of your Apple Pencil needs to be repaired in order to continue using this accessory normally, you have several options through which you can carry out this repair. The first and most obvious is that you go to the nearest Apple Store so that a professional from the Cupertino company is in charge of carrying out this repair.

Obviously, our recommendation is that previously ask for an appointment so that they can assist you as soon as possible, otherwise, it is possible that they do not have appointments available and cannot assist you. For this you can visit the apple website or make an appointment through the app Apple Support. Usually this repair process will not take long, since the tip change, if nothing else is damaged, will be done in just a few seconds.

Visit an Apple Authorized Store

Unfortunately, not all users who enjoy devices from the Cupertino company are lucky enough to have an Apple Store nearby where they can go to carry out this type of repair. A good alternative to this are the stores authorized by Apple itself, where they have qualified and certified professionals to carry out this type of action, since they also have all the original products to carry out these repairs.

The repair and quality guarantees offered by this type of service are exactly the same as those you can find in any Apple Store. In fact, this type of service is strictly reviewed by the Cupertino company itself to give users the same guarantees as if they did it through its technical service, so you won’t have to worry about anything in that regard.

Change the tip of the Apple Pencil yourself

However, since the difficulty to change the tip of the Apple Pencil is very low and does not require very precise technical knowledge, another option that you have to take into account is to change the tip of your Apple Pencil yourself. . Obviously, for this you need to buy a spare part, but that is not a problem.

Where to buy Apple Pencil tips

Even though it is not a very well-known product, Apple Pencil tips can be easily purchased through the Apple Store. Therefore, you can order them by online apple storeor you can go to one physical store to acquire them. Another option is to buy them through a Apple Premium Resellerthat is, an external store to Apple, but that the Cupertino company considers that it has sufficient quality so that it can sell its products and, also, carry out official repairs.

In addition, you have to keep in mind that not only are Apple’s official Apple Pencil tips sold, but in amazon There are several manufacturers that also make their own tips, which usually have a somewhat lower price than those of the Cupertino company. In short, buying replacement tips is not a problem at all.

Steps to change it

Once you have the spare part you need to be able to repair your Apple Pencil and be able to continue using it normally, all you have to do is be able to remove the damaged tip and replace it with the new one. As you can see, the steps are really simple, and you won’t need any accessories to leave your Apple Pencil as good as new. We leave them below.