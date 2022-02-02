How to know if there is a crypto bubble and when it will burst

Image: Infobae

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

Since the end of November, some of the world’s most savvy cryptocurrency investors have been hooked on a game that has cartoon sheep, cartoon wolves, a digital currency called $wool…and the potential to make real money.

Graham Friedman, who describes himself as a crypto evangelist, is one of them. Friedman spent more than $20,000 of his own money to buy a wolf and a sheep… or rather, unique digital images of them called non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“I thought, ‘Wow, the narrative is incredible,’” said Friedman, a director at Republic Crypto, a digital asset strategy firm. “I’m here for the easy money.”

wolf game, the name of the game, it uses some familiar financial principles, but in a mysterious digital world. Players can buy sheep from the game’s creator, identified only as “the shepherd,” and lend them to “the stable”—in essence, a warehouse—to earn interest. Payments are in $wool, a digital currency that can be used as a form of payment anywhere on the Ethereum blockchain, on which the game is built. To retrieve a sheep from the barn, players must pay a 20 percent tax in $wool to those who have purchased digital images of cartoon wolves.

When the creator of Wolf Game discovered that the game was vulnerable to hackers and temporarily suspended it to fix its code, freezing assets around the world, gamers had almost no one to turn to. They just had to wait, hoping the game would come back on and they could get their belongings back. This scared some participants, who got out as fast as they could as soon as the game was up and running again. However, others, including Friedman, continued to play.

“Getting in there when he seemed a bit damaged and had an uncertain reputation turned out to be very smart,” Friedman opined. In essence, by buying when the market was down, Friedman had tripled his investment to $60,000 through January.

Such is life in the world of cryptocurrencies, a marketplace full of faceless users with meaningless names who can either post animated photos of dogs doing back flips or sell something of lasting value. There is a lot of money to be made, but a billionaire investor can be scammed just as easily as a novice buying a tiny slice of a single bitcoin.

Do you have an idea? Issue a digital currency to finance it… all you need is believers.

Y the situation is getting more out of control.

Due to a sell-off in stocks early last week, cryptocurrency prices also plummeted. Bitcoin fell almost 13 percent before rallying along with stocks. The coin itself Ethereum, the ether, fell 15 percent for a brief moment. Their price drops have also dragged down the prices of other digital assets. Analysts attribute the drop to investors pulling their money out of high-growth, risky assets — including technology stocks — as interest rates are poised to rise. This undermines the argument used by crypto promoters that digital assets offer a hedge against losses in other markets.

Despite its volatile and sometimes inscrutable nature, the trading, use and ownership of cryptocurrencies is becoming more widespread.: El Salvador recently began accepting bitcoin as legal tender, the Federal Reserve is looking into issuing its own digital currency, and wealth managers are encouraging their clients to explore crypto assets.

So how can a new investor understand the logic of cryptocurrencies and the constant change in their environment?

The short answer: it is impossible.

There are so few reliable measures of value that it’s hard to know if the excitement over a particular cryptocurrency is warranted… or if there is a bubble about to burst. Traditional financial analysis is of no use here. For example, a stock analyst determines whether a company’s stock is expensive or cheap by evaluating its business model, future outlook, and leadership. However, few, if any, of those metrics translate into the valuation of a cryptocurrency. Conviction alone can generate value.

It is even difficult to know what is considered a “cryptocurrency”. Bitcoin and ether are considered currencies in general because, like the dollar and the pound, they are used to buy and sell many goods and services. There are also 11,000 or more other digital currencies and tokens, many of which are vying to gain enough acceptance to become the next bitcoin or ether.

(Currencies operate on their own digital structures, called blockchains. Tokens rely on other blockchains to move through cyberspace. Coins, tokens, and other assets are stored in wallets, which can be compared to bank accounts.) online unless your holdings are visible to everyone).

By standardized measures of value, the prices of bitcoin and ether are understandable. They are highly priced — on Wednesday, they had market caps of nearly $690 billion and $290 billion, respectively — because they are well established, liquid and have large user bases. Bitcoin is found in almost 9 million wallets, according to Chainalysis, a data provider.

However, there are many other sky-high priced tokens and coins with market caps of over $1 billion, even though they only have around 100,000 users.

For example, there have been $25.5 billion worth of trades — representing trading volume — in RenBTC, an 18-month-old token designed to connect Bitcoin to the Ethereum blockchain. In October, its market caps topped $1 billion and on Wednesday were close to $765 million, but between Nov. 20 and Jan. 13, RenBTC was traded among just 1,732 wallets, according to Chainalysis.

“People all over the world use bitcoin,” which explains its value, said Maddie Kennedy, a spokeswoman for Chainalysis. However, coins with a lot of activity among relatively few users are “dominated by an active club of insiders,” she added.

Then, what can a new investor do? One way to cut corners is to choose a coin or token that has been created to serve a certain purpose.: For example, an alternative to a traditional currency, like bitcoin, or, say, a way to transfer money to parts of the world where basic banking services are hard to find. It is believed that no matter how its value fluctuates, there will be a reason to use it, so it can be a good investment.

Bitcoin is likely to continue to exist because, as the world’s first cryptocurrency, it is owned and used by more than 150 million people, more than the population of France or Japan. The purpose of Ethereum is for its blockchain to serve as the backbone for tokens other than ether, giving users with different tokens a common means of exchanging items of value.

Solana and Polygon are other networks with their own currencies that could eventually be used to trade everything from carbon credits to digital versions of academic textbooks.

This makes coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which started out as internet jokes, or $wool, a token created for the Wolf Game, are questionable investments, for they have no apparent purpose other than to be speculation tools. Last year, the value of Dogecoin briefly exceeded the total value of Twitter shares. On Wednesday, the Shiba Inu had a market value of $11.5 billion.

“Meme coins have turned our idea of ​​’value’ on its head,” said George Kaloudis, an analyst for news outlet CoinDesk. “Shiba Inu shouldn’t be worth anything close to eleven figures.”

KEEP READING:

Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin adventure may leave El Salvador on the brink of default