If you operate with cryptocurrencies, have a tourist residence or a small business, the Treasury will look at you with a magnifying glass | Economy

The Tax Agency has disclosed its strategic objectives for the prevention and fight against fraud, or what is the same, on which activities it will focus its inspection magnifying glass.

With the intention of continuing to strengthen all actions aimed at improving tax compliance, it is a priority for the Treasury to promote notices to all taxpayers who have both national and international sources of income with the aim of promoting voluntary compliance.

Thus, it warns that for this year, as a consequence of the exponential increase in investment in virtual currencies and the tax risks that these operations entail, notices will continue to be promoted to all those taxpayers who have carried out operations with virtual currencies and cryptoactives.

With this, the Tax Agency seeks to control the capital gains derived from this type of transaction, carried out on those Spanish platforms or those that have permanent establishments in Spain.

Capital gains are taxed in personal income tax at 19% for the first 6,000 euros, at 21% for the following 44,000 euros up to 50,000 euros and at 23% from that figure up to 200,000 euros. From this amount they would be taxed at a rate of 26%.

To this end, the Agency is working on regulatory development to prepare a new declaration document, the so-called “model 721”, which will have the same sanctioning regime as 720, laid down last week by the Court of the European Union and which the Minister of Finance promised to modify with the closing of the term on March 31.

The Tax Agency has highlighted in its Annual Tax and Customs Control Plan for 2022, that for the 2021 Personal Income Tax campaign it will already have the information from the assignment of the use of homes for tourist purposes, thanks to model 179, so it will continue to be vigilant with this type of operation.

After the parenthesis that the pandemic has caused in these last two years, the Treasury plans to resume its visit plans, specifically designed to encourage voluntary compliance by small businesses.

As a novelty for 2022, a novel work technique based on OECD principles will be used again under the name “Behavioural Insights” which consists of drawing up an extensive annual plan of visits to certain business sectors with the issuance of a number of notice letters addressed to those taxpayers who incur certain parameters of risk of non-compliance.

The fight against the submerged economy is another of the objectives. This year will continue with the checks of those sectors or business models in which high levels of shadow economy are appreciated, as well as of those entities, whether or not they have legal personality and that have been used as an instrument of tax fraud.

Those taxpayers who have declared repeatedly, negative tax bases to compensate and pending deductions to apply in the corporate tax, will also be under the Treasury’s crosshairs.

Control will also be reinforced in the proper application of exemptions, reduced rates and destinations exempt from the hydrocarbon tax. Together with these actions, the distribution of fuels outside the network of tax deposits and the legal procedures for intra-community circulation will be under the control of the Agency, in order to avoid avoidance of this tax.

Companies that start their import activity will be analyzed with the aim of guaranteeing voluntary compliance.