In Argentina they continue to criticize the Colombian National Team: the repercussions continue | Colombia selection

The Colombia selection He did not show his best version, this Tuesday, against Argentina and was defeated 1-0 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. There are several voices that come from the south of our continent about the performance of the “tricolor” and, now, another journalist joined the conversation in which they strongly criticize the actions of those led by Reinaldo Rueda.

Pablo Carrozza, commented on social networks what for him are some conclusions of what was seen by our national team, after 90 minutes of the commitment valid for day 16 of the South American Qualifiers.

“Colombia has one of the best squads in Conmebol, but it has been 7 games since they scored a goal, and they were almost out of the World Cup,” the journalist said openly.

In addition, he added: “It is historically a cold, bitter team, without blood, that does not put when it is necessary to put. More than coffee growers, they are frappuccinos.”

They were not the best results for our team in this double round of the South American Qualifiers. The balance was two defeats, against Peru and Argentina, both by the minimum difference.

In what position is the Colombian National Team and when will it play again on the road to Qatar?

The “tricolor” is in seventh place in the standings of the South American Qualifiers, with 17 units and a goal difference of -3.

Now, it will be his turn to receive Bolivia, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, on March 24, and on the 29th of the same month he will visit Venezuela.