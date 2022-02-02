In the realm of Apple and Google, this Android brand has been allowed to grow a staggering 524% in 2021

OnePlus grows at a record pace in the United States and surpasses Google itself, although in its native country it is Apple that continues to dominate with an iron fist, even allowing itself to extend its advantage over Samsung.

Already starting February and waiting for big presentations like Samsung’s, the truth is that analysts and the main manufacturers continue to entertain us these first weeks of 2022 with their sales figures and economic results of a convulsive financial year 2021 which, it seems, has also poured some surprises in the United States.

Not surprisingly, the new one plus It must have landed on the right foot in the kingdom of Apple and Google, and according to Counterpoint Research, the Chinese manufacturer has grown a stratospheric 524% in the important North American marketand this despite their movements contrary to the legion of fans that accompanied them, first raising their prices and attacking the lowest range. premium together with Hasselblad, later announcing its merger with OPPO and later confirming with the adoption of ColorOS and the goodbye of its fluid customization OxygenOS that his philosophy Never Settle it was a thing of the past.

Be that as it may, it does not seem that OnePlus is so finished as some predicted, and in fact the Shenzhen-based firm wants take advantage of having been integrated into a giant like OPPO to compete precisely in the league of the giants of the sector, now without complexes and aiming at the best smartphones on the market.

From this new strategy a promising OnePlus 10 Pro has been born that we are still waiting for in international markets and that should place the manufacturer led by Pete Lau among the best of this first semester of 2022although in reality its greatest triumph has been among affordable mid-cut smartphones with a large OnePlus Nord family that has sold like hot cakes in the United States.

OnePlus is growing at a record pace in the United States, with Motorola taking an honorable mention and Apple expanding its dominance over a Samsung that has made up for the deficit thanks to its folding phones.

Here is the explanation of this enormous growth in the cradle of Apple and Google, because the Nord series has been very successful among users of the T-Mobile operatorespecially since the carrier signed an agreement with the Walmart chain to sell both services and devices in its more than 2,000 stores.

Still, it’s good to pay attention to your testimonial fee of 2% at the end of 2021which is important because it does surpass Google and some Pixels that have not yet taken off, but that explains in part ratios so high growth starting from a small base.

Regarding the others, it is curious to see how Google can’t even sell Pixel phones well in its home countryalthough in their case they have also grown by 56% year-on-year, so they can celebrate something in Mountain View.

While, in Motorola yes they have taken advantage of the goodbye of LG to obtain its best sales figures in its entire history in the United States, and that it is a mythical brand with North American origin, although it is now in the hands of the Chinese Lenovo. In their case, they are left with a 9% stake in the US mobile industry.

Apple is the one who maintains the domain in its territorywith a 57% market share far behind Samsung, second with 24% of Compartir. Those from Cupertino grew by 17% driven by their iPhone 13 and the consequent drop in prices of the iPhone 12, dwarfing the 11% growth registered by South Koreans.

Analysts say that Samsung was not helped by the delay of the Galaxy S21 FE nor the shortage of units of the Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the year, although later the foldables helped make up the shortfall thanks to the fact that Apple has not yet entered that battle.

