in Unit #2 – Audit reveals faults and corrosion in Punta Catalina plant

A technical audit carried out on the Punta Catalina coal-fired plants found a fault in the unloading shuttle of the thermoelectric plant, a situation that causes the delivery of coal to stop completely without an alternative way of unloading the coal.

The audit notes that the plant is experiencing recurring belt failures on the tube conveyor after each ship unloading operation. “It is not clear what is causing this problem, as it could be a number of factors that cannot be speculated on, but cannot be determined solely by document review,” part of the report reads, according to a copy that could be reviewed by this newspaper.

The audit was carried out by the firm Sargent & Lundy and is dated January 25, 2022. Its report consists of 168 pages.

President Luis Abinader announced to the country the previous Sunday the request to stop the knowledge of the trust in the Senate of the Republic, and that he had received a preliminary technical audit on the plants on January 25 and that an international company “whose contract was awarded after almost 10 months of various tenders”, he would carry out another audit “with all the financial details of the project”.

Likewise, he said that he requested that the Chamber of Accounts also carry out a financial audit of the project.

Unit #2

In the audit report on Punta Catalina, it is noted that unit 2 of the coal-fired plants did not undergo an official performance test, and that only a report of preliminary pre-test results is available. “In the opinion of the consulting firm, the guarantees of unit 2 have not been adequately demonstrated” based on a series of considerations.

One such consideration is that Unit 1’s minimum load and noise emissions were not tested; Unit 2 stack stack, noise, and dust (particulate) emissions were also not tested.

“The unit 2 test report does not have enough detail information to validate the results. It does not provide detailed calculations, raw data, summary test data, or an analysis of uncertainty.

Alike indicates that the Unit 2 test report has several significant deviations from the test procedure that could affect the performance and emissions test results.

pile corrosion

The report contains photographs that attempt to demonstrate corrosion of the unloading dock pilings. “During the plant visit, Sargent & Lundy was unable to determine if the SA system was installed on the piles below the water level, as designed.

Sargent & Lundy is considered one of the oldest engineering firms in the country, with more than 200 years of experience. It was founded in 1891 and is considered the world’s leading energy and infrastructure company “with expertise in all forms of electrical power generation, power transmission and distribution.”

The plants

Former President Danilo Medina announced the construction of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Plant in 2013 after one year and four months of his first term. It would contribute 752 megawatts to the national electricity system to solve “the problem of blackouts in the country.”

Since its announcement, Punta Catalina has received rejection from various sectors, especially from today’s government party and environmental sectors for being a coal-fired plant.

The tender for the construction of the Thermoelectric Plant was awarded to the Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella Consortium, made up of the Constructora Norberto Odebrecht Companies, from Brazil; Tecnimont SPA, from Italy and Engineering Estrella, from the Dominican Republic.

It would have an investment of 1,945 million dollars, but seven years later it increased to 2,340 million dollars, 395 million dollars more than what had been scheduled.

In 2017, after the Odebrecht scandal exploded and the various bribes paid for the award of works, former president Danilo Medina, through decree 06-17, created a commission to investigate the Thermoelectric tender.

The result of the investigation was that the construction of the plant “should continue to avoid substantial losses to the State and benefit the country’s electricity matrix.” Of the overvaluation this commission could not determine anything.

Two years later, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that Odebrecht paid 39 million dollars in bribes to build Punta Catalina. Between the end of December 2013 and December 2014, a spreadsheet recorded the hidden payments of the department in charge of those purposes, revealing that “62 payments for a total of 39 million dollars, related to a “Thermo Plant” or “Plant Thermoelectric” that were paid in the country.