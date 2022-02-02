Internal welcomes specific home hospitalization

Víctor González Ramallo and María Ruiz Castellano.

The benefit reaped in patients has made it clear that the home hospitalization is the future of modern medicine, but the future has yet to be defined. home hospital model. The first units to proliferate within the National Health System (SNS) have been generalist and composed mainly of internists. However, in recent months home hospitalization units have emerged for specific areas such as Pediatrics or Psychiatry. A model that from internal welcomebut only for pathologies of high complexity or very remote assistance of general medicine.

“Both options are valid. but the specific ones should only be for very specific issues. For example, in psychiatry it is something totally different and an internist should not be in charge of it. However, most of the medical and surgical specialties can be carried out in a general unit and the most suitable specialist to coordinate it is the internist”, says Víctor González Ramallo, internist and head of the Home Hospitalization Unit of the Hospital. University General Gregorio Marañón of Madrid.

Ramallo is clear that there “should not” be a home hospitalization for Digestive, Rheumatology or Oncology because it is not operative to reproduce it at home nor can the patient be compartmentalized so much. “There must be a powerful unit that handles most cases with a important part of the members who are internists and incorporating other specialists of those most frequent pathologies in its portfolio of services. It can also be useful to coordinate with other care levels to have other generalists such as family doctors and geriatricians. Along with this, there may be very different things such as Pediatrics or Psychiatry, which cannot be carried out by an internist”, details the specialist.

María Ruiz Castellano, from the Home Hospitalization Unit of the Navarra Hospital Complex (Pamplona), is in the same vein: “In the hospital, Internal Medicine doctors can see a wide variety of pathologies, but when there is one that his complexity or because of its surgical scope It is something that corresponds to certain specialists and is carried out by other professionals. The same thing happens in hospitalization at home”.

Based on this argument, Ruiz Castellano understands that there is room “perfectly” for units of this style. “There are already previous experiences in Hematology, bone marrow transplant or Pediatric units. They are pathologies of high complexity and in groups of patients to which the internist is not accustomed”, explains the specialist.

Valid for large hospitals

Another characteristic of the specific home hospitalization units is that their ideal setting is in tertiary hospitals. “It is not the same in a large hospital as in a smaller one. In the first level there should be a general unit with a mixed multidisciplinary team”, explains González Ramallo.

An idea shared by Ruiz Castellano: “Specific home units they can be done in large hospitals with large volumes of patients. In other smaller ones it is more complicated and a mixed model must be chosen”. In the case of the specialist unit, which belongs to a regional hospital, the base is made up of internists and a geriatrician. However, they care for children thanks to the external support of a Pediatrician.

A division of assistance that should not be repeated at home

Given the rise of these home hospitalization units, experts warn that they should not be make the mistake of atomizing assistance reproducing the super-specialization that exists in the organization of hospitals.

“It has to be something very specific so that it is justified not to be included in the general, if we are not going to make the mistake of the hospitals that have twenty day hospitals. There has to be a central service in which each of the specialties can participate”, claims Ramallo, who considers that reproducing this scheme at home and that each service has four or five patients at home it is not economical or efficient or good for the patient.

In this sense, Ruiz Castella recalls that the objective is to provide the best assistance service, knowing that resources are limited and that these units are cost-effective and resources are optimised, the simplest thing is for it to be a generalist unit. “Home hospitalization units made up of internists have a global vision of patients and can attend to all their dimensions. Where we are going is to need more and more generalist home hospitalizations because there is an increasing number of elderly people with multiple pathologies,” claims the internist.