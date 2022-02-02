It was believed that Macías was the next Hugo Sánchez: Higuera

Midtime Editorial

The former leader of Chivas, Jose Luis Higuerawas once again controversial with his statements, criticizing the return of Jose Juan Macias pointing out that he returns through the back door, as it was believed that he would be the next Hugo Sánchez.

Given this, he advises Alexis Vega of not doing the same, since it points out that Macías emigrated before his time, since he says he must have passed other steps before going to Europe.

“There was practically talk of the following Hugo Sanchez and sees how (Macías) returns, unfortunately through the back door. Not even with a reasonable process, where you say, he played and tried, but he didn’t play, he was more involved in off-court issues,” Higuera told ESPN Digital.

Even, Higuera compared him to Raúl Jiménezof whom he believes did leave at the right time of the America towards his dream to the Old Continent.

“He is a player who should think that he was already in the National Team, that he was in the biggest team in Mexico and that before he had to be a scoring champion, be a champion, and from there go, as in his time, if you remember , Raúl Jiménez left in other conditions”.

“Sincerely, Macías is a great player, but he did not have the crests to be able to conduct himself as he was conducting himself, as the top star of Mexican soccer, I think he has a great future, he is a great player, but very young, he needed several triumphs and several steps, as well as stability so that you fit into a European dressing room,” he added.

‘Alexis must wait’

Higuera fears that Alexis Vega will make the same mistake than his partner, so he hopes that he does consider consolidating himself in Mexican soccer first.

“Winning something, he has not won anything with Chivas, he is a player who is spectacular at times and then falls into some downturns in the game, that in Europe is unforgivable. Alexis is a great player, but the European elite is another level, not just any player reaches Europe.”

“Alexis’s dream of Europe can be a very strong mirage, it will help him grow, but he can come back with a setback if he insists on leaving in the style of José Juan Macías, that it is a whim and he does not think it through “, he finished.

