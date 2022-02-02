it’s free for a limited time

If you hurry you can get one of the best math games on the Play Store for free, but only for a limited time.

In the Google Play Store you can find a large number of applications and games, both free and paid, but, from time to time, the Google application store offers us some paid games for free for a limited time.

For this reason, today we come to tell you that you can Get totally free one of the most popular math games on Google Playsince it has more than 500,000 downloads and a score of 4.3 out of 5. This is Calc Fast, a game that will allow you to train mental calculations in a really fun and entertaining way. Don’t think about it anymore and download it before they go back to their original price.

Get Calc Fast totally free and improve your math skills

Calc Fast is an entertaining math game in which you will have to solve as many math equations as you can in 60 seconds. This title will show us mathematical operations of Addition, subtraction, multiplication and divisionwhich you will have to solve mentally before time runs out.

Every time you finish a game, Calc Fast will allow you to save the scores achieved in a table that will be filled with your best games in the gamewhich you can access from the tab high scores. You can also access detailed information about your statistics in the game through the section Stats.

Also, this game allows you compete with your friends to see who gets the highest score and for this, you only have to associate this game to your Google Play Games account.

Calc Fast is a paid game with no ads or in-app purchases that normally has a price of 0.69 euros And now it can be yours totally free, but only for a limited time.

