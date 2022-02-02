Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be traded by 49ers; he wants to go to a winning team

Teams will not be lacking, in addition, we would have to wait for decisions from Rodgers or Russell, so the options could be expanded

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — At the end of a 17-plus-minute Zoom media session Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stopped, looked into the camera and delivered what was unmistakably a goodbye message to Niners fans.

“It’s been a great ride,” Garoppolo released to 49ers fans. “I love you guys. See ya.”

Jimmy Garoppolo after losing the NFC championship game against the Rams. Getty

With that, Garoppolo got up from his seat and walked into an uncertain future that will almost certainly end with him playing for another team in 2022. Not long before, the general manager John Lynch and the coach Kyle Shanahan largely deflected questions about what’s next for Garoppolo.

Shanahan and Lynch spoke at length about the season finale, which came after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, being too recent to have a definitive answer on what will happen. They promised to communicate with Garoppolo every step of the way and will explore how to have the financial means to keep Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance next season.

“If we knew exactly what was going on, we would have told Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “But this season just ended and we have a great young quarterback who was a rookie and we have a great quarterback here who is a veteran … I have the utmost respect for Jimmy and I’m very excited for Trey, that’s where we are. now”.

“So, we’re in a situation where we have to make some tough decisions. But I’m happy about it. That means you have the best case scenario and that’s why I have to think about this a lot. And Jimmy will know everything as we go along.”

No one should have expected Shanahan or Lynch to go into detail about the plan to try to maintain some influence. But when Garoppolo took his turn, he left little in the way of the gray area.

Garoppolo expects to be traded, expects a say in where to go and knows what he wants in his next organization.

“I was talking to John yesterday about finding the right destiny and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo shared. “I’ve got a long career ahead of me. I’m excited. I’m excited about the opportunities that are coming. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s really what I’m in for. I’m here to play football, win football and as long as I have that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.

An exact timeline for a potential Garoppolo trade remains to be seen, but there’s every reason to believe he’ll be a priority by the time the new league year kicks off on March 16. Garoppolo is scheduled to hit $26.905 million against the Niners’ salary cap in 2022. Leaving would save the team $25.505 million with just $1.4 million in dead money remaining from the signing bonus for the 2017 contract.

The Niners will need that space to re-sign many of their own key players.including wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa, who are both under contract but priorities to sign lucrative extensions this offseason, something Lynch acknowledged Tuesday.

Wherever Garoppolo lands he would still have to take more than $25 million in salary-cap charges, which is why he would likely be in line for a contract extension wherever he is traded. And while Garoppolo technically still has a no-trade clause, he expires when the new league year begins, which is also when any trade could officially be completed.

“I think they’re trying to do what’s best for me, I’m trying to do what’s best for them and we’re working together. We haven’t really made much progress on that, but I think things will start to happen pretty quickly.”

Another thing that will happen in the near future is a Diagnosis in Garoppolo’s injured right thumb; he played the last five games (including the playoffs) with a torn ligament he sustained in a Dec. 23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He plans to see a specialist this week to determine if he will need surgery.

“If I can avoid surgery, that’s really what I hope for, but we’ll see,” Garoppolo said.

Speculation about where Garoppolo will land will skyrocket in the coming weeks. There is no shortage of teams — Pittsburgh, Washington, New Orleans, Denver and Tampa Bay, among others — hoping to be in the market for a quarterback.

Depending on how things play out with the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, Garoppolo could be one of the most successful quarterbacks available.