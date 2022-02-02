Karol G, James Rodríguez and the story of a friendship that could become something more | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

2021 marked the end of one of the most media relations in the world of music in Latin America: Carol G Y Anuel AA. As much as his fans had the illusion that they could resume their relationship, this seems impossible because each one has already taken different paths after the Puerto Rican got engaged to Yailin The Most Viral and the Colombian would be flirting with James Rodriguez.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend?

The ‘Bichota’, as the singer is known, had been related to Daiky Gamboa a few weeks ago, but everything indicates that her relationship with him is one of pure friendship while all her feelings are deposited in a possible illusion with the soccer player of the Colombian national team.

James Rodriguez He also reaches this point after having ended his relationship with the Venezuelan model Shannon DeLimaso both would be single and willing to give themselves a new chance at love, although everything will depend on what they really want and the time.

KAROL G AND JAMES RODRÍGUEZ WOULD BE IN A ROMANCE

Rumors of a possible sentimental union between the two Colombians arose when the flyer shared a photograph of the two on their social networks. In addition, as if that were not enough, that same day the singer met the footballer’s eldest daughter, Salomé, the result of her previous relationship with Daniela Ospina.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral will premiere a song on Karol G’s birthday

Then it was also commented that Jame had traveled on the same plane that Karol G was on due to some stories he shared on his social networks, but they never finished checking anything. What they did cause is that the speculations of his fans grow like foam.

The detail that has attracted the most attention among all the clues that both have given about an approach is that the 30-year-old footballer painted his hair blue, just like the singer.

The icing on the cake is that both have shared some interaction on Instagram through comments, which have been captured by the millions of followers that both Colombian celebrities have.

DID KAROL G SUFFER ANUEL AA’S INFIDELITY WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

The rumors of alleged infidelity of Anuel AA towards Karol G with Yailin La Más Viral emerged after the singer of “Cob“I will send a message at a concert, just before singing”To her”.

“He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the celebrity. Many pointed out that it was part of the aforementioned theme, as an introduction, but other fans saw it as a message to her ex-partner.

In addition, many reaffirmed this idea, through comments on social networks, when Anuel AA made his relationship with Yailin La Más Viral official through her Instagram account, where she appears in a video with the influencer.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral meet?

WHO IS JAMES RODRIGUEZ?

The soccer player James Rodríguez was born in Cúcuta, Colombia on July 12, 1991, so, to this day, he has turned 30 years old, in which he has become well known for his quality with his left leg and everything he did. he has achieved in the ‘King Sport’.

He was key to Colombia’s qualification for the 2014 World Cup, in which he also participated, consecrating himself as the tournament’s top scorer above colleagues such as Müller, Neymar, Messi, among others.

After that World Cup, he reached the peak of his career when he signed for Real Madrid, one of the best teams in the world. Since then he has also defended the colors of Bayern Munich and Everton. Currently, he plays for Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

The Colombian midfielder during his participation in the 2014 World Cup. (Photo: Facebook / James Rodríguez)

WHO IS DAIKY GAMBOA, THE MAN KAROL G WAS SEEN WITH?

Karol attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, accompanied by a man identified as Daiky Gamboa. The photos of her visit to the stadium shocked Internet users, because she had not been caught with another couple since the end of her relationship with Anuel AA.

According to information found on Gamboa’s social networks, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, his job is to be the creative director of the singer born in Medellín and other artists. Just as she is from Colombia and she is used to publishing sensual photographs where she reveals her elaborate anatomy.