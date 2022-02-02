Kim Kardashian Launches SKIMS for Valentine’s Edition

Kim Kardashian Launches Valentine’s Edition of Her SKIMS | Instagram

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian decided to launch a new collection of SKIMS for this next Valentine’s Dayso once again this collection will become a success just like the ones it has launched in recent months.

Within 13 days the day of love and friendship will be celebrated, and kim kardashian It was already a little early for this special date, in case you want to enjoy a nice night next to your partner you can do it with the flirtatious designs of Khloé Kardashian’s older sister.

There were three designs that this beautiful socialite has and with which she is posing in the publication she made five hours ago, surely already available on the SKIMS Online page.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko sunbathes in tiny beach attire

The first design with which Kanye West’s ex-wife appeared, now legally known as Ye, is a round neck top with short sleeves, the length is just below her enormous upper charms, at the bottom she wore a very pink interior small, but very small!

Kim Kardashian Launches Valentine’s Edition of Her SKIMS | instagram kim kardashian



The second design was also two pieces, the fabric looked satiny, very flirty and light, the upper part was a top similar to the first, the design was somewhat simple, but striking, as for the lower part it was a boxer with cuts on the sides, which gives it a touch more than coquettish it is revealing.

Already in the last image you shared kim kardashian It is with a top that is even smaller than the first images, so much so that her charms peek a little above and also satin pants like the fabric, the three designs are in pink.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE Flirty PHOTOS.

Although in the publication he shared three designs in his Online store you can find more designs, in total there are 46 different designs that you can find and also various colors, light pink, dark pink and beige.

On his page you can also find designs in different sizes, that is something that millions of fans of his clothes have liked because it is not limited to a single type of design and size.

The prices that it offers in its store vary, the smallest garments have a cost of $375 Mexican pesos and the most expensive $3,150 pesos, from then on these can vary so you already have an idea of ​​how much you could spend for each garment.