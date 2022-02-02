La Jornada – Eight out of 10 hospitalized for covid were not vaccinated: Ssa

Mexico City. In Mexico, eight out of 10 people hospitalized for covid-19 are not vaccinated, according to data from the federal and state Health Secretariats, some of which report a growing number of patients who have not received the biological and even deaths in serious cases.

Data from the Ministry of Health (Ssa) indicate that, on a national scale, just over 78 percent of hospitalized people have not applied any biological, which coincides with the figures reported in Mexico City. This week, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, reported that the same percentage is observed in the hospitals of the capital’s Ministry of Health.

In the state of Mexico, a recent study in 25 state sanatoriums revealed that from September 2021 to date, 1,890 patients were treated in covid areas, of which 81 percent had not received the covid-19 antigen.

San Luis Potosí reported this Friday 323 people hospitalized and 2 thousand 54 new cases. 12 deaths were added, of which the state health authority confirmed that nine were not vaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned at the end of 2021, when the omicron variant was already present in most countries, that a pandemic would be faced at two speeds: that of the vaccinated, who, although they can be reinfected The vast majority will develop a moderate condition, and that of the unvaccinated, who represent between 80 and 90 percent of patients with serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite the fact that a “tsunami of contagions” is being experienced, as the WHO warned earlier this year, cases like Sofia’s are no exception. After two years of the pandemic, she was not immunized, despite the fact that her work, in the tourism sector, made her highly susceptible to acquiring the virus.

The fourth wave was the definitive one. He caught it, probably in the middle of this month. By January 21, she was already hospitalized and two days later she was intubated. At 50 years old, she Sofía claimed not to believe in covid-19 and less in vaccination.

In Aguascalientes, the only state with a red light, 52 hospitalized patients were reported without vaccination, in addition to seven patients with a half schedule and 35 with a full schedule, that is, 80 percent of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. As for deaths, 20 unvaccinated people were reported.

In Coahuila, 393 hospitalized people were reported on Friday, while active cases rose to 17,051. Last December, officials from the Emergency Medical Care System pointed out that 90 percent of positive covid-19 patients treated did not they were immunized.

Several states even warned in September 2021 that most of their hospitalized patients were not vaccinated, such as the case of Yucatan, where it was reported that eight out of 10 of its patients had not received the antigen. With the arrival of the omicron variant, infections have skyrocketed, for which state health authorities called for extreme precautions, even in the use of face masks.

The Yucatan Ministry of Health recommended avoiding those made with cloth or scarves, since “they do not provide any protection against covid-19, including the omicron variant, for which the use of double-layer, tri-layer or non-use materials is suggested.” medical grade, such as the KN95, since these have coverage of up to 95 percent against omicron”.