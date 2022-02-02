LeBron James catches up with Kobe Bryant in an all-time NBA record

LeBron James continues to make merits to be the GOAT of the NBA, and in this case he reaches a record that Kobe Bryant has.

In the age of heated discussions about who is the best player in history of the National Basketball Association (NBA)every achievement you get Lebron James brings it closer to Michael Jordanthe GOAT for most today.

Another player who is often involved in the conversation is Kobe Bryant. The late legend is one of the most popular players in the league, and now James caught up with him in a record and he did it with the shirt in which he is an idol. The Black Mamba, that of Los Angeles Lakers.

The king lives a great personal present that unfortunately does not coincide with the current situation of the franchise. While ninth in the Western Conference, James is averaging 29.1 points per game, his best mark since 2009-10, in addition to 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

LeBron James joins Kobe Bryant

This weekend they announced the starters for the All-Stars game, and LeBron was one of them. This is the 18th consecutive season that he is selected to the game of stars, tying Kobe for the longest streak in NBA history.