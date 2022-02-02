Lety Calderón surprises dancing with a tiny neon bikini: “You are a goddess”

Lety Calderon enjoy every moment you spend with two children carlo Y Luciano, but what better if you combine these moments with a little rest and happiness. As she appeared in a video posted on her social networks, where she also took the opportunity to show off her curves while sunbathing in the garden with a Sexy swimsuit that showed the curves that she maintains at 53 years old.

The talented television star has earned the affection and recognition of the public thanks to the talent that she splurges in each project in which she participates, but she has also managed to conquer the hearts of social network users with whom she shares some aspects of her facet as a woman. and mom. This is how through her official Instagram account, the protagonist of soap operas shared a video with which she surprised her more than 300 thousand followers.

On this occasion, the villain of ‘Empire of Lies’ appeared dancing under the sun’s rays with a sexy neon bikiniwith which she revealed her shapely silhouette while dancing to the rhythm of the song ‘Mala mujer’, by the Spanish rapper C. Tangana.

“My kids paparazze me! Well, that’s how crazy I am. happily crazy“, was how he described the recording of a few seconds, but that already exceeds 100 thousand reproductions.

“you are a beautiful goddess“, “Do me a favor, the body that you send cool“, “wow how beautiful you are“, “Beautiful as always“, “keep enjoying life“, “You are beautiful“, “What flavor“, “You are amazing“, “stunning beauty“, “you are a ray of light“, were just some messages he received.

This is not the first time that the television star exposes her curvaceous silhouette, because in April 2021 she shared a series of photographs in which she bragged about one of her trips to the beach, where she lay down under the sun’s rays to show her seductive angles.

