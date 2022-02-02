Lightspeed: The e-commerce ‘software’ that helps David challenge Goliath | Business

Canada has become a fertile ecosystem for e-commerce companies, a sector that has grown considerably during the pandemic. The most significant example is Shopify, valued at about 162.8 billion Canadian dollars (114.5 billion euros). Lightspeed — specializing in software solutions for retail, hotels, restaurants and golf courses — aspires to similar recognition. “We have always had our sights set on the segment made up of local businesses. We help them to be able to compete with bigger rivals through technology”, says the president of Lightspeed, Jean-Paul Chauvet.

The origins of the company date back to the beginning of this century. Dax Dasilva (Vancouver, 1977) studied Art History and Religion at the University of British Columbia, alternating his presence in the classroom with a job as a computer programmer. In 2001 he moved to Montreal, where four years later he founded Lightspeed. Dasilva has said that local businesses — especially retailers and hospitality — need to become more robust and adapt to consumer behavior, especially in the wake of the pandemic. “Our customers are entering a new business world, forever altered by COVID-19, and they are turning to Lightspeed to help simplify their operations, support their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said its founder and CEO in a recent meeting with investors.

The company realized before the pandemic that it was necessary to go beyond having a website and selling through the digital channel: products had to be circulated on the Internet and a unique inventory had to be created. “Covid-19 accelerated the change. Having sold many e-commerce solutions, we moved on to integration and optimization solutions; to think of an integrated chain”, says Chauvet.

Sandrine Prom Tep, Professor of Digital Marketing at the University of Quebec in Montreal, says that Lightspeed is distinguished by being a fully integrated solution to purchasing systems, human resources and inventory management, as well as sales with payment system of the companies. companies. All this through an easy-to-use interface and with the possibility of creating an online store that allows you to combine the two types of inventory. Prom Tep adds that one downside of the service “is that its full integration can be overwhelming for companies with very specific needs.” However, she stresses that the company is making efforts in this regard.

In its initial phases, Lightspeed raised some US$290 million (€253 million) in financing rounds from funds such as Accel Partners, iNovia Capital, Inversiones Quebec, Silicon Valley Bank and the Quebec Savings Bank. Subsequently, it was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2019; in September 2020 he did the same in New York. Lightspeed, present in more than 100 countries, has some 156,000 customers in its portfolio. The Spanish hamburger chain Goiko Grill and the Australian fashion firm Camilla are some of them. In addition to its headquarters in Montreal, it has seven other offices (Geneva, Paris, Toronto…) and employs around 1,800 people.

Lightspeed reported results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2021 in November. It reported revenue of US$133.2 million in this period, compared to US$45.5 million in the same period of 2020. For fiscal year 2022, the company’s forecast is that revenues reach 520 million. The global confinement with the first wave of the coronavirus pushed its stock price to its historical maximum (158 Canadian dollars), since investors bet at that time on the rise of electronic commerce. However, as economies have reopened, stocks have run out of steam, trading today at around $38, with a capitalization equivalent to €4.445 billion.

For Sandrine Prom Tep, Lightspeed’s growth is due to the financing rounds, its arrival on the stock market and the pandemic. However, she underlines two other factors: “It offers a good product that responds to the needs of the niche of companies it is targeting. It also has an aggressive growth plan through acquisitions in a very competitive sector.”

Two months after landing on the stock market, Lightspeed acquired -for 350 million US dollars- New Zealand’s Vend, a software retail management. Last April it took control of ShopKeep, an American company specializing in payment and management of restaurants and small and medium-sized companies; the transaction was around 440 million dollars. In June he signed agreements to buy two Californian companies: the Ecwid platform and the provider of software NuORDER. The joint operation is valued at 925 million dollars. Chauvet explains these movements: “Since our beginning, we have always wanted to be in front of everyone. There are two ways to achieve this: with your own projects or by looking for the technology developed by another firm and integrating it to go faster. The important thing is to present the solutions that our clients require in less time”.

accusations

This growth, however, is not without controversy. On September 29, the New York-based fund manager Spruce Point published a report accusing the company of exaggerating the size of its potential market and hiding the decline in its activities through acquisitions. On the day of the document’s publication, Lightspeed lost 19% of its value. The Canadian firm responded in a statement, saying the report contained “numerous material inaccuracies and misinterpretations.” Lightspeed maintained that this “misleading” information was intended to drive down its share price.

“We are very proud of the company we have created. We have always been honest and transparent. Background check: [Spruce Point] it is a firm that has attacked Canadian companies and that seeks to benefit from it, ”defends the president.

The quarterly results presented by the company in November were not what was expected among a good legion of investors (the price lost 27.5% of its value that day). However, ATB Capital Markets said in a note distributed to clients that the company has an “optimistic” growth outlook, as the penetration of its e-commerce and payments technology remains high in its main target markets. For his part, Aditya Raghunath, of the financial advisory firm Motley Fool, noted in another note that, despite the fact that Lightspeed’s share price will continue to be volatile in 2022, it is a first order bet for long-term investors. term. Chauvet notes: “We believe that our story is just beginning. The vast majority of the market has platforms that are not yet equipped for the post-pandemic world.”