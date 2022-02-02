Lineup Mexico vs. Panama TODAY. This is how the Tri will come out in the Azteca

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 13:43:14





The Mexican team life is played against Panama in the qualifying round Aztec stadium and the Tata Martino He decided make six lineup changes regarding what he presented in the game against Costa Rica that finished goalless.

Two of the six changes are mandatorybecause you can’t count on Hector Morenonor with him Chaka Rodriguezwho have already broken the concentration because are suspended for this duel.

The rest of the changes are strategic, such as the entry of Raul Jimenezwho he is already recovered from the right calf injury with which he arrived and enters the place of Rogelio Funes Moriwho could not be the difference in the duels against Jamaica Y Costa Rica.

To replace Moreno the Tata decided to place Néstor Araujoplayer of Celta Vigo who will play with a changed profile, this being a novelty, since he is on the squad Johan Vásquez who is left-handed and is one of the best players at his position in the A series and who He has not had minutes on the current FIFA Date.

the place of Chaka Rodriguez continues to be a question for Martino, because by only having Julian Araujo in that position and that he is only in his first call-up for a tie Tata could choose Cata Domínguez being that of Cruz Azul the one that more likely to appear.

Edson is not 100 and will not risk it

Another of the obligatory changes that the Argentine strategist has to make is in the midfield, since Edson Álvarez is not one hundred percent from an injury to his right leg and therefore Héctor Herrera will appear again in that areawhile Andrés Guardado will be as a left midfielder.

The other two changes are income from Alexis Vega as a left winger instead of Crown Tecatito Y Gerardo Arteaga by Jesus Gallardo.

This is the lineup of the Tri against Panama

William Ochoa; Julio César Domínguez, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Carlos Rodriguez; Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez.