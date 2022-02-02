Los Tigres del Norte: where Hernán Hernández and his brothers were born | Regional Mexican Music | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | CHEK

Hernán Hernández is one of the founders of The Northern Tigersa Mexican regional music group that has more than 50 years of experience and that continues to captivate the hearts of adult audiences and new generations to this day.

He was born on June 22, 1968 in Mocorito, Mexico. From a very young age he was interested in music, becoming one of the main faces of Los Tigres del Norte, along with his brothers Jorge and Rául, and his cousin Óscar Lara.

Due to the popularity of the group, its legion of fans does not hesitate to follow each of the steps of its members. That is why many want to know the place where the members of Los Tigres del Norte were born. Here we tell you everything about Rosa Morada.

ROSA MORADA, THE SMALL TOWN WHERE HERNÁN HERNÁNDEZ DE LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE WAS BORN

Rosa Morada is the small town where Hernán Hernández, his brothers Jorge and Rául, and their cousin Óscar Lara were born. This community is located in the Magic Town of Mocorito, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The place is known as the cradle of Los Tigres del Norte, since the group was founded there in 1968, due to the brothers’ need to help their family financially.

Hernán Hernández and his brothers did not imagine that they would end up becoming an iconic regional Mexican music group, with sales amounting to 60 million copies. In addition, they have managed to win 12 Latin Grammys, have filmed 40 films and have conquered the five continents.

This is what the Rosa Morada square looks like, the place where the members of Los Tigres del Norte were born. (Photo: VisitMocorito)

Rosa Morada is characterized by its friendly people and its picturesque streets, it is a very colorful place that has more than 150 years of history that have seen the birth of great stars and talented citizens such as the members of Los Tigres del Norte.

The colorful town has a square dedicated to the iconic group, it even has its name and serves as a place of family recreation for the inhabitants to spend their afternoons there.

According to information from the Debate México portal, Rosa Morada is located 34.4 kilometers from the municipal seat of Mocorito, while from Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, it is 103.7 kilometers away, that is, about 1 hour and a half by car. .

According to the Pueblos América page, Rosa Morada had 333 inhabitants in 2020, among whom were 146 women and 187 men. A lower figure than they had in 2010, when the place had 397 people.

According to these data, the Rosa Morada town ranks 22nd in terms of the inhabitants of the Mocorito communities.

WHO ARE THE MEMBERS OF THE GROUP LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE?

The famous Mexican group is made up of four brothers and one of their cousins.