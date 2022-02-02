Love him or hate him, Tom Brady is the greatest of all time.

Being a competitive athlete was something that Tom Brady took to unimaginable levels. It’s not just the fact of having won seven Super Bowls, but doing it for 22 years, always at the highest level and always with one goal: to win championships.

Never, and that is very clear to me, there will never be another quarterback in the NFL capable of winning seven Super Bowls, to equal what Brady has written in the mythology of the most important sports league in the United States.

There will never be another player as long-lived and as successful as ‘TB12’. Because in the NFL no one survives that long, and I’m not just talking about quarterback. Even kickers don’t last that long in football.

Brady combined that desire to win all the time with religious care for his body.of his diet, which allowed him to do the things he did at 44 years of age.

Brady finished his illustrious career with 624 touchdown passes in the regular season and 168 of them, 27%, launched them since they turned 40 years old.

It’s hard to believe and that’s why Brady is the greatest of all time. And in that assertion the discussions have no place.

Do you hate Brady? Congratulations, but that doesn’t take away any of the seven championship rings from him. And many of you (who hate it) they will say that he is a “cheat” and/or that he won thanks to the cheating of his coach of all life, Bill Belichick.

Brady was accused of deflating footballs in the 2014 AFC Championship and the NFL spent a fortune on a ridiculous investigation that resulted in a fine and suspension of the then-Patriots quarterback.

Since then, Brady played with the most inflated balls in the history of the game and won four Super Bowls.

And that began to tire many fans. The NFL began to be “boring” and “predictable.” Something similar to what is said about Germany in soccer: football is a sport in which they play 11 against 11 and the Patriots always win.

Thus was born the “hate” by Brady. Seeing him win so many championships was very painful for a section of the fans. Nothing weird. The same thing happened to Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. And there are other examples.

Brady feels that he can no longer, that he can no longer compete at that level of excellence to which he is accustomed.

“I’m going to retire when it sucks,” he once said. But we never saw that and Brady didn’t want to come to that either.

“I have always believed that football is a sport whose purpose is to give everything. If 100% commitment isn’t there, you’re not going to be successful and success is something I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried to the maximum in these 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success in life or on the field.”

Family is first

Brady suffered a concussion last season and had to undergo knee surgery this year. The family, his wife Gisele Bündchen, to be precise, was no longer the happiest seeing her husband risk a more dangerous injury.

“It’s hard for me to write it down, but here it goes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I’ve loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things.that require my attention,” adds Brady in his post on Instagram.

Family is first.

Brady leaves a void in the NFL that no one player will be able to fill. But there are the Patrick Mahomes, the Josh Allen and now the Joe Burrow, the new icons of the league. But let no one demand that they match what Brady did, because that would be a greater injustice.

No one can or will be able to match what “TB12” has done.

Because Tom Brady is second to none.