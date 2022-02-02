macOS is free, but Apple still sells its old versions for 22 euros

macOS has been free since the arrival of OS X Mavericks (version 10.9), with Apple absorbing the costs of developing the system with the price of its hardware. In addition, all systems can be updated through the Mac App Store itself or the preferences panel of the operating system.

Even with these facilities, Apple continues to have even older versions of the system available for download from its official website, but the surprise comes when licenses for those operating systems still cost money.

I’ll sell it to you, but if you want I’ll give it to you for free

This is what happens with OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion: both versions of the system cost 21.99 euros. You get the licenses via email and in the form of a code, which you redeem in the Mac App Store to download the systems. Apple even warns that the code is not received instantly after purchase: it can take a day or several.

We are talking about versions of macOS 10 and 11 years old, which should only be used on very old Macs that cannot work with newer versions. The sale of these items is a simple curiosity for the general user, although it can be a lifesaver for technicians and hobbyists who work with old machines.

The best of all? That from Apple’s own support website you can download the installers for OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion completely free. Yes, he sells it and at the same time gives it away. It is noted that those responsible have not updated the store, because on the purchase page it is still mentioned that the “most modern” version of macOS is Catalina.

Luckily, there is no sign of a return to license fees on Apple’s operating systems. What is most profitable for the company is not to sell operating systems, but to sell devices and motivate users to subscribe to services comprising.