Maribel Guardia models in navy blue, she is beautiful and professional | INSTAGRAM

One of the stars that has shone the most since his arrival in the world of entertainment in Mexico is the Costa Rican Maribel Guardia, who from the beginning came with all the attitude of winning beauty contests, to later, surprisingly, dominate television and gain great popularity.

Surely you know her, viewers and Internet users now have the opportunity to get a little closer to her and her professional life and personally through social networks, a medium that keeps her in good communication, an excellent opportunity to get to know her a little better.

On this occasion we will be addressing an attractive photograph that was placed in his Instagram official, an entertainment piece in which we can see her once again modeling pretty dressa very elegant and colored one Navy blue that combines perfectly with sneakers of the same tone.

As we know Maribel is working with some online storescollaborating for products and that more people are interested in buying them, an excellent strategy that has worked a lot recently.

Her content already has more than 42,000 likes, a number that continues to grow as the minutes go by and that demonstrates the great joy that she gives her admirers so close and being able to appreciate her in this way.

Maribel Guardia shares her best moment in front of the cameras, elegant in navy blue.



Maribel Guardia has also been very focused on continuing to practice her acting, participating in the ‘Comic Tenorio’, a staging where she plays Inés and where, accompanied by other artists, she manages to demonstrate her talent.

She has also been promoting a cream that she herself launched on the market, one that has its concentrated secrets and with which it promises that you will greatly improve your skin care.

There is no doubt that The famous native of Costa Rica will continue to strive to bring the best content and in Show News we will be sharing it so that you do not get stoned and that you can also enjoy it in your own way, as well as we will be sharing the best news of the show business.