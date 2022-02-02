Martino blames this for the bad moment of the Mexican team

national teams

January 31, 2022 11:34 a.m.

Yesterday’s 0-0 against Costa Rica does not leave the Mexican coach standing very well, since there has already been talk of his possible replacement if he does not get the necessary points to move Mexico away from the playoffs.

According to reports, the Argentine himself would already know that he is on a tightrope and that his days would be numbered at the head of El Tri, and Panama would be his last test, which if not approved would result in the dismissal of the coach.

That is why Gerardo would have already gone out to excuse himself and look for a “parachute”, which would give him a wider margin of error before the Tri managers and thus pass these three games that would be his limit.

Well, “Tata” mentioned that there have been very few games in which they have not been superior to the rival and that another team that has better force with the arrival of Mexico would have a high scoring percentage.

Similarly, he was critical

Although Martino was able to recognize that it was not the best game for the team, as he mentioned that it is not enough to monopolize the game, since this depends largely on the forcefulness facing the frame and is won with goals, something that the chosen forwards lack by “Dad”.