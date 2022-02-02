Martino ignores the Mexican team and reveals his new destination away from El Tri

Gerardo Martino does not lose sleep over leaving the Mexican team

February 02, 2022 07:10 a.m.

Gerardo Martino begins to feel the pressure of the results and the game form of the Mexican team, as well as the rejection of the fans that in the Azteca stadium chanted against him. At a press conference, Tata assured that this does not take away his sleep.

More Mexican national team news:

A new banned in the Tri, the player who leaves the CAR unexpectedly

The Argentine coach at a press conference, prior to the duel against Panamaassured that it does not steal his sleep if he leaves the Tri or not, since he is one more worker and therefore opportunities would not be lacking in other places.

Being criticized for his way of playing, he assured that the vast majority of selections in four years do not maintain the same rhythm and that now El Tri is going through serious difficulties.

Martino ignores the Mexican team

On his future in the event that Mexico fails to win and has to leave office, Gerardo Martino He assured that a bad campaign cannot erase his entire career, since what he has done throughout his career serves as a good resume.

In other words, a failure with Mexico does not affect him in the least, he even stressed that having directed the Argentine national team and FC Barcelona They talk a lot about their work and they may even have better projects than El Tri, whether in Europe or South America.

More Mexican national team news:

Neither Ochoa nor Herrera, the Mexican who received praise from Navas at the Azteca