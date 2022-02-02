Meeting with the Governor of Formosa by the Center for Nuclear Medicine

The president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis, and the vice president, Diego Hurtado, received the governor of the province of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, and the provincial Minister of Economy, Jorge Ibáñez, at the Agency’s Headquarters. The manager of the Nuclear Medicine Area, Gustavo Santa Cruz, and the manager of Coordination and Liaison, Javier Caccavelli, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the advances for the installation of the acquired equipment, the necessary authorizations by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ARN) and the state of the situation of the Foundation that will manage the Center were discussed.

As an integral part of the project, Adriana Serquis highlighted the importance of the education and training of human resources that the operation of a center of these characteristics requires. In turn, Governor Insfrán assured that “the new Nuclear Medicine facilities are added to the existing complexity care system, which benefits both Formosa and the entire region.”

The Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center is located in the High Complexity Hospital of the city of Formosa and will have sectors of Brachytherapy and Radiotherapy, whose works are fully completed. In addition, it has a diagnostic area with PET/CT and SPECT equipment, a cyclotron and radiopharmacy equipment.