Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are branded as “clowns” due to their statements about vaccines

Since the different vaccines against COVID-19 came onto the market, a huge amount of controversy has been generated around them. All kinds of things have been said about it and some celebrities have been involved in all this conflict due to personal opinions, such is the case of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected their royal rights and left the United Kingdom to live in Los Angeles, California, they have dedicated a great deal of effort to fighting for what seems right to them, the two have begun to play an important role. in awareness campaigns and all kinds of humanitarian projects.

Of course, it is not always necessary for there to be a campaign, foundation or organization involved, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also dedicated themselves to making their opinions public on current issues without the need for the support of any body, which has sometimes ended for going wrong, earning bad comments from the public.

Recently, a huge discussion has arisen regarding information and misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines on the Spotify platform, after Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young decided to withdraw his entire catalog from the streaming service due to Joe Rogan’s anti-vaccine comments.

The Canadian alleges that the world’s largest music and podcast streaming platform cannot ignore the fact that Joe Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to his millions of followers. In this position Neil Young enlisted the support of his compatriot and colleague Joni Mitchell.

Joe Rogan has more than 50 million listeners on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and in recent months he has given some personal opinions that have not gone down very well with part of the showbusiness community. The Dukes of Sussex did not hesitate to make their opinion known on the subject on social networks.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently released a statement in which they called on the streaming platform to put restrictions on Rogan, which unleashed chaos on the networks and even some Internet users called them “Clowns”. Piers Morgan, Candace Owens and other personalities of political analysis added to this.

If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation’, it’s these two disingenuous clowns & their sycophantic media lickspittle. https://t.co/iKLXEoIRwk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2022

“If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation,’ it’s these two fake clowns and their lickspittle sycophant,” Morgan said, while the American anchor wrote “Oh I heard Joe Rogan has 50 million unique listeners – let’s write an open letter that state our inherent self-importance and demand that Spotify start censoring it” poking fun at the Dukes.

On the other hand, a deal that the couple previously had with the streaming platform has been brought to light, which may be the root of their decision to comment on the controversy. “Harry and Meghan have with Spotify, which is that the platform paid them £18m in December 2020 to deliver original podcasts,” one user wrote.

The same netizen concluded with: “But he didn’t publish anything in 12 months and now Spotify has to take over the production to make content” So the couple’s opinion may be somewhat tied to their previous experience with Spotify.

