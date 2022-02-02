Menstrual cramps should not last more than 72 hours, expert warns

The woman should have her menstrual history and discuss any changes with her doctor.

Doctor Hostos Fernández, gynecologist and obstetrician of the Medical Faculty of Hospital de La Concepción. Copyright MSP.

According to what was stated by Dr. Hostos Fernández, gynecologist and obstetrician at the Medical Faculty of the Hospital de La Concepción, dysmenorrhea is one of the main reasons why women go to the gynecologist, even this female problem causes work and personal problems. .

Fernández indicated that menstrual cramps, or known in the medical literature as dysmenorrhea, are pains sharp at the bottom of the abdomen, it is for this reason that many women have to request leave, since these can be serious enough to interfere with daily activities for a few days each month.

Another element that doctors and patients must also take into account is that women who have been victims of sexual violence are more likely to suffer from dysmenorrhea. “The woman should have her medical history and like I said, be honest with her doctor, that’s important,” she said.

The doctor indicated that there are two types of documented pain. The primary one is one that is not related to any pathology, and the secondary one is associated with diseases such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, uterine fibroids and cystitis.

For this reason, Dr. Hostos Fernández specified that it is important that time of medical evaluation the patient can be very clear about her symptoms, since after two years of starting menstruation is when the symptoms start.

In reference to the symptoms, the specialist explained that “menstrual cramps produce severe pain in the abdomen, lower back, hips or inner thighs. This pain can be disabling, but usually should not last. more than 72 hours, so if the woman spends that period she should go to the doctor to look for a secondary cause of pain that is not associated with primary type dysmenorrhea”.

On the other hand, the specialist commented that this pain could also be accompanied by diarrhea, a feeling of fullness, dizziness and vomiting in cases severe.

The doctor specified that the diagnosis begins with the ultrasound, in this way they can verify injuries. Other diagnostic analysis method by imaging, between a tomography or magnetic resonance, as well as laparoscopy.

Special diet during menstruation

Another important aspect highlighted low fat diet and with the consumption of vegetables as well as dairy products, which favors the system to avoid problems during the menstrual period.

As for hot drinks or the use of compresses, the expert indicated that they are helpful because they promote vasodilation in the area, improving tissue oxygenation and reducing the production of substances that cause pain. “Anything you think is good for you, you have to talk to your doctor,” he said.

