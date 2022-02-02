Metaverso: they make a complaint of sexual harassment in Meta Horizon – News Technology – Technology

Nina Jane Patel is a user of the metaverse who recently denounced through her blog the sexual harassment of which she was a victim in one of the applications developed by Goalold Facebook.

According to the young woman, she was attracted by the new technological experience of the company. However, she found a large number of users who normalize hate speech, engage in sexual violence and promote bad acts.

According to what was reported on his blog, he had only been in one of the games in this universe for a minute when he was the victim of sexual violence by other avatars, who also humiliated her with derogatory comments.

Within 60 seconds of joining, I was verbally and sexually harassed

“Within 60 seconds of joining, I was verbally and sexually harassed, 3 or 4 male avatars, with male voices, virtually gang raped my avatar and took photos,” the young woman pointed out.

In addition, he stated that while he was trying to escape, these people yelled at him humiliating phrases What: “Don’t pretend you didn’t love it.”

An experience described as “horrible” by the user, who although she indicated that she is aware that this happened virtually, was too affected because she felt it as if it were completely realin addition to being afraid of the behavior that many people reflect on these platforms.



“A horrible experience. (…) I froze. It was surreal, a nightmare,” Patell said.

Reality or fiction?

Nina’s story has received all kinds of comments, because, according to what she says, they have written to her that it is better not to choose female avatarsthat “don’t be stupid” because it was not real and she has even been told that the game she chose is not the only one in which these things happen, statements that raise several questions about the type of actions that malicious people can commit on these platforms.

The young woman mentions that despite the fact that her rape was virtual, to an avatar that she was using, it felt real because that is the purpose of these immersions.

It has been designed so that the mind and body cannot differentiate virtual experiences from real ones.

“Virtual reality is essentially designed so that the mind and body cannot differentiate between virtual/digital experiences and real ones”points out the young woman.



“In some way, my physiological and psychological response was as if it were happening in reality,” he pointed.

In addition, he emphasizes that these advances have been commissioned to create an experience of sensations in users through the five sensesincluding smell, so you ask: “Is it really fiction?”

Use of virtual reality

The bad experiences that some people can live when they decide to join these dives lead them to wonder how these sites are being controlled, because according to the young woman, there are those who would simply take advantage of it to be able to let their wicked side.

Comments like: “do not choose a female avatar” and “obviously you have never played (…)”, caught Patel’s attention because of how normalized speech can become. hate and bad practices in virtuality, especially at a time when these media are increasingly interested in providing real experiences.

Although these platforms were created for human progress and to bring people closer to having experiences of entertainment in various spaces, they denounce that there may be users misusing the advancement of these technologies.

