Mexico national team: Chicharito Hernández responded to rumors about his return

During the last games, the Mexican National Team was booed by the public and the request for the return of Javier Hernández became a trend on social networks.

February 01, 2022 2:59 p.m.

The route to the World Cup was much more complicated than expected for Mexico in recent games, suffering losses and leaving points along the way that are costing horrors in these final dates.

The last goalless draw against Costa Rica produced a strong outcry from the public at the Azteca stadium and on social networks, demonstrating their rejection of the players and members of the Technical Staff.

With four games to go in the qualifying rounds, El Tri remains in the qualifying zone, but next Wednesday they will have to face Panama, so a fall would make it difficult for them to go down to the playoffs.

Given the lack of positive results, the fans demanded replacements in the squad and one of the names that became a trend for him to return was that of Javier Hernández, who is not mentioned due to differences with Gerardo Martino.

Although Tata made it clear on numerous occasions that he will not take him into account, this urgency could make him review his position and the triple date in March would be the ideal setting to see the striker again.

Given these rumors of return, Chicharito went out to respond on his Instagram account with an indirect message. He published an image totally unrelated to sports and made it clear that he will not put any pressure on the DT, so he stays away from all popular clamor.