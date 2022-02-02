MLS team wins the signing of Darwin Machís over Club América

The America club closed its ranks last week, after hiring a group of players who arrive with the slogan of putting the whole Cream blue among the best of MX League. The start of the campaign has not been the best for those led by Santiago Solari, who add a draw and a loss in two games, and although they have a promising squad, it is still striking that they never found the right winger that the strategist asked for more than once. During the transfer market, there was talk of many elements that could cover that area, and among them was considered Darwin Machis.

Machis rang from last year to reach Coapa as the solution to the offensive Americanistand although the board headed by Santiago Baños launched an offer, a convenient agreement was never reached for both parties, so the Eagles They had to forget about the possibility of signing the Venezuelan, who apparently already has a new team.

This is the new franchise of the Major League Soccer, Charlotte F.C.a team that seeks to make a competitive squad to compete for the first places in its conference. Darwin Machis would arrive as one of their star attackers, and is expected to travel to U.S after completing their commitments to the Venezuelan soccer teamwhich will face today Uruguay in foreign territory.

The implications represented by the arrival of Darwin Machís to another team and not to Club América

Previously, Machis worked professionally in grenade from Spain. The denial of his arrival at America cluband his acceptance to play in the mls call into question the economic power that the companies are supposed to have. Eaglesbut it also generates questions around the project in Coapa and how attractive it turns out to be MX League for players with a past in the Old continentbecause this case shows that the most mediatic team in Mexico was unable to sign a player who easily came to a recently inaugurated institution in a league that, until a few years ago, was considered only to retire from professional football.