New York, a laboratory to curb armed violence? | news today

With rising crime rates in both New York as in the rest of U.SPresident Joe Biden meets Thursday in the city of skyscrapers with the mayor Eric Adams to talk about the insecurity generated by firearms, a sensitive issue for the Democratic Party.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis,” said Adams, a former New York police captain, who came to the mayor’s office in the largest American city with the promise of reducing violence, which took place in the first month of his tenure, said recently. mandate.

More than any of the shocking crimes registered in January, the death of two agents increased the pressure on the mayor, who in his youth flirted with crime and who entered the police with the idea of ​​reforming it from within.

“It’s our city against killers,” said Adams, who last week launched his “Project to End Gun Violence,” a package of “intervention and prevention” measures to fight gun proliferation, many illegal, and delinquency.

The mayor wants to resurrect the old police patrols in the neighborhoods with the highest crime rate -with a majority black and Hispanic population- programs to reintegrate 250,000 young people between 16 and 25 years of age who neither study nor work, reform the judicial system, and stop the arrival of weapons from other states.

Under Adams, several reform figures rose to key positions in the city. Among them, the Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Braggwho promised a more lax policy with arms carriers, and that in light of the facts he should have moderated his message.

The New York police, who came en masse on Friday to say goodbye to Jason Riveraone of two police officers killed in Harlem, made it clear whose side he is on.

“I know you were tired of the laws, especially those of the new prosecutor (…) and I am sure that the entire blue family (because of the color of the police uniform) is also tired,” said his wife Dominique Luzuriaga at the funeral. , applauded by the attendees standing up.

“Innovative Strategies”

At the national level, the Democratic government of Joe Biden -which due to differences in his party has not been able to get the Senate to approve his “Build back better” project for 1.7 billion dollars in social, educational and environmental investment- promotes a “comprehensive strategy ” to fight violence and insecurity.

This strategy seeks to inject more money into cities and states, increase the police on the streets, promote violence prevention programs at the community level as well as new laws to combat arms trafficking and try to stop the violence, which worsened in 2021. with the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 20,000 people died from firearms last year, more than in 2020, when homicides increased by around 30%. The majority of victims continue to be young black men living in low-income communities.

“New York is the perfect place to test innovative violence prevention strategies due to the different political and cultural contexts of its population and neighborhoods,” Jeffrey Butts, a professor and researcher at the John Jay Criminal Justice Centerwho sees the need for “a diverse approach” to tackle violence that includes “deterrence, coercion and prevention”.

Gun control

It seems unlikely that Biden will succeed in overcoming the Republicans’ rejection of any type of measure aimed at controlling weapons, in the name of sacrosanct individual freedom.

Adams’s project has received the support of more than 200 businessmen, concerned that the violence will undermine the economic recovery of the Big Apple after two years of devastating pandemic.

But human rights organizations warn against the “erosion of rights” of the Adams project, which leaves out “the heart of the problem.”

Of the 11,000 million dollars of the New York police budget, less than 1% is allocated to social projects, MK Kaishian, a lawyer at the Garrison Projectan NGO that defends the rights of prisoners and victims of police action.

“We are the country that imprisons the most people in the world and despite this we have a homicide rate that is about five times higher than in the European Union,” he says. “We are a society that fails to invest in people.”

