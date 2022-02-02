New York offers Tom Brady a snow shoveling job

The New York City Department of Sanitation released the latest Hail Mary and offered Tom Brady a snow shoveling job after he retired from the NFL.

Hi @TomBrady! We hear he may get some overtime this winter,” the department tweeted Tuesday after Brady’s retirement announcement.

“Feel free to join our Snow Laborers and help shovel snow and remove ice after winter storms. We are still hiring! … And you help keep New York City moving!”

A new career in sanitation would be quite audible for Brady, who won seven Super Bowls during his 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires with 84,520 passing yards and 624 touchdowns, both the most in NFL history.

Brady’s official retirement announcement followed an ESPN report over the weekend that the 15-time Pro Bowler planned to hang up his boots for good.

“I’ve always believed that the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition: if there isn’t a 100% competitive commitment, you won’t be successful, and success is what I love most about our game,” Brady, 44 years, he said in his ad.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY day that has allowed me to maximize my full potential. And I’ve done my best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

The sanitation department job offer came days after a northeasterly storm lashed New York City with snow over the weekend.

-Translation by José Luis Sánchez Pando/TCA