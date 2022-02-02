Newcastle fishes in the market and spends 100 million on transfers

The ‘Magpies reinforced their squad with the arrivals of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Dan Burn

LONDON — The Newcastle United has closed his first transfer market as a millionaire with the additions of Bruno Guimarães, kieran tripper, Chris Wood, Matt Targett Y Dan Burn for a total of about 100 million euros.

The Saudi money, from the purchase of the team by a Saudi Arabian fund, has allowed the ‘Magpies’ to strengthen themselves to try to get out of the relegation places in the table and ensure their presence in the Premier League next season .

Kieran Trippier, one of Newcastle’s star signings. Getty Images

The first to arrive was tripper, who was looking forward to leaving Spain after two and a half years at Atlético de Madrid in which he won a league title. Despite the success in the capital and his development with Diego Pablo Simeone, Trippier had a hard time adapting to life in Spain and he took advantage of it newcastle to bring him back to the Premier, where he played for Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, for just over 13 million euros. A great deal to reinforce the left side of the team.

The following incorporation already raised more doubts. It was the one of Chris Woodcoming from Burnley, one of the rivals of the newcastle for salvation. Eddie Howe’s team brought in a great striker, to whom he could throw balls, but who has only scored three goals in this Premier. The ‘Magpies’ had to pay his termination clause to get him out of Turf Moor. Thirty million for the New Zealander.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

With failed negotiations like Jesse Lingard’s, the newcastle made its largest investment in the last days of the market to bring itself to Bruno Guimarães, a leap in quality to their midfield. It did not come cheap, 33 million paid to Olympique de Lyon, plus 6.5 in variables, and a contract until 2026 to secure the 24-year-old Brazilian, who Arsenal also wanted.

In addition to dividing the payment into four installments, the variables will be paid in the event that the ‘Magpies’ remain in the Premier for the following two years.

And the last day of the market the latest additions arrived. Perhaps the least striking. The newcastle signed to Matt Targett, from Aston Villa, on loan until the end of the season. Targett wanted to leave Birmingham, due to the arrival of Lucas Digne, and is going to Newcastle to contribute as a squad player. And within 10 minutes of closing the window, they confirmed Dan Burn, Brighton & Hove Albion defender. Burn, 29, signs for two and a half years.

In total, the new owners of the newcastle Some 100 million have been left in this winter market, which is more than double that in the summer of 2020 and in the January 2021 market combined.

Now it will be time for the ‘Magpies, who are in decline, one point from salvation, to show on the field that business in the offices has been good and that they have signed enough to save their skin this season.