Ninel Conde opens her fan page in red interiors

To receive the month of the in loveNinel Conde finally made the announcement of the opening of her page only for fans, that became fashionable since the world situation began and that is now one of the most popular on the Internet.

It had been several months since his fans asked him to open one, all willing to subscribe and discover the Benefits Y exclusive content that she will be placing there, a whole enjoyment for those interested.

In addition, I advertise in a very special way, placing a Photography of herself in which she appears next to a teddy bear wearing red embroidered underwear, she seems to be surprised and with such a flirtatious gesture she managed to conquer Instagram users.

So far there are more than 41,000 people who have already given him a like, all very excited about the photo as well as the advertisementand the combination of both is even better.

No doubt “the chocolate” is ready to take the next step, after such a complicated year 2021, now this new stage of her life is well planned, grateful and very excited that you are finally in her subscribers club.

Ninel Conde made the announcement that greatly excited fans, her fan-only page.



In addition, in his Instagram stories he was expanding the content a little more, sharing some photos and videos of his daily activities, such as the invitation they made to the program El Gordo y la Flaca where beauty was appearing, as well as of course his great talent.

We can see a little behind the scenes of her visit, and of course she is very happy to be able to continue growing and making herself known on television, one of the media that has allowed her much more popularity.

We can see a little behind the scenes of her visit, and of course she is very happy to be able to continue growing and making herself known on television, one of the media that has allowed her much more popularity.