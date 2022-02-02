Not even the penalty kick Donnarumma prevented the elimination of PSG from the Coupe de France

Gianluigi Donnarumma managed to save a penalty but that was not enough for PSG to stay alive in the Coupe de France. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)

Nice, second-placed in League One, gave the surprise by eliminating the almighty Paris SG (0-0, 6-5 on penalties), this Monday in the round of 16 match of the French Cup played at the Parc des Princes of the French capital.

After completing the 90 regulated minutes without goals, in the penalty shootout the young Dutch promise Xavi Simmons (18 years old) missed his shot and gave Nice the classification, which will face Marseille in the quarterfinals.

Although Paris had Gianluigi Donnarumma in their goal, who in the last European Championship was key for Italy to win the title, especially for his performance in the penalty shootouts they faced, in addition to the fact that he has already stopped two shots in games of the Parisians and managed to stop one in this match, this was not enough for Paris to pass Nice, because in the end the rival won 6 to 5.

Without his Latin American stars and with Kylian Mbappé starting from the bench, Mauricio Pochettino lined up Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler as Lionel Messi’s companions at the top of the attack.

Messi, furthermore, took advantage of the French Cup rule that forces starting players to wear numbers from 1 to 11 to wear the shirt with 10, the number with which he achieved his greatest successes in Barcelona and Argentina and that now is ‘owned’ by Neymar.

In a poor first half with few chances, Messi had the clearest opportunity to put the Parisians ahead, controlling a pass from Verratti and linking a left-footed shot that Marcin Bulka saved.

Nice also had a chance to go ahead a few minutes earlier, in a long-range free kick by Amine Gouiri that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The second half began with Nice dominance and two great chances, but neither the Dutchman Justin Kluivert nor Morgan Schneiderlin managed to send the ball into the net.

Mbappé’s entry onto the pitch with 25 minutes to go gave the Parisian attack a little more bite, although it was two defensive players, Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes, who came closest to scoring.

A corner headed by the French international central defender Hicham Boudaoui took him off the line and a shot by the Argentine midfielder from 20 meters was saved by Bulka to force penalties (in these rounds of the French Cup there are no extra times).

Precisely, Paredes missed his shot from eleven meters, but PSG equalized as Andy Delort also missed for Nice.

But after Simmons’ failure in his launch, PSG no longer had room to react and Nice took the classification to the quarterfinals, where they will face Marseille, according to the draw made this Monday, in what will be the most attractive duel of the next round.

In the semifinals there will be a fourth category team, since the two survivors of ‘amateur’ football, Bergerac and Versalles, were paired in the same tie.

In the other two duels, teams from Ligue 1, Monaco and Nantes, will face teams from the second division, Amiens and Bastia, respectively.