NY Food Delivery Drivers and Rideshare Drivers Demand More Rights – NBC New York

NEW YORK — Food delivery drivers in New York City, who recently won transparency rights in restaurant tipping and restroom use, joined rideshare drivers Tuesday to push for more protections, including better wages, health care, and the right to unionize.

Groups representing about 100,000 of these app employees, or appsannounced the formation of a new coalition, Justice for App Workers (or Justice for App Workers in English), which would push for new measures that they say would “achieve dignity” for the city’s drivers and delivery fleet.

The vast majority of application workers in New York City are immigrants. Reliable statistics on the number of app workers are not available, but estimates put the number in the tens of thousands, many of them drawn to the industry by flexible hours, the need to supplement income from core jobs or out of necessity because they have no other options.

Most of the coalition’s members are based in New York City, but it also represents members in parts of neighboring regions. The coalition hopes its advocacy will spread to movements across the country.

“We are delivery people or Uber drivers. We are moving the city. … They want good food and we deliver it to their door,” said Ranjit Geuli, a member of the United Delivery Workers Association (United Delivery Workers Association) and driver for Uber and Uber Eats for five years.

“We have no protection. … Our jobs are not secure,” said Geuli, an immigrant from Nepal, who called for a union at a rally near City Hall. “If we all come together, it will be a great voice.”

The ride-sharing industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a multi-billion dollar industry. On the other hand, apps like DoorDash and UberEats have flourished as diners shun restaurants in favor of delivery. The food delivery business generates more than $150 billion worldwide, according to an analysis by McKinsey & Co., a business consulting firm.

Those numbers have rankled advocates who say workers aren’t getting their fair share.

“App workers run New York City. Without app workers, New York City would be completely at a standstill,” said Aeraj Kazi, an advocate for drivers. “Justice for App Workers it’s about finally being able to take on these big dogs.”

The coalition, which includes the NYC Rideshare Club, United Delivery Workers Association and seven other groups, said many of its members struggle to pay rent, keep up with car payments and provide for their families.

In a statement, ride-sharing company Lyft said it was willing to work with its drivers “to strengthen app-based work, prioritizing profit, safety, and protecting the independence and flexibility drivers desire.”

Immigrants like Peng Fei Zhang, who must support a family of five, say they have no choice but to take delivery jobs because their poor command of English makes it more difficult to get other jobs.

Last month, some new protections went into effect in New York City, including the right to use restrooms in restaurants for food deliverers. The online businesses that employ them must also disclose the amount customers tip and must tell workers how much they earn daily.

Until the new law, food deliverers were at the mercy of restaurant owners who didn’t always give them permission to use their facilities. Some resorted to carrying bottles to urinate, said Dachuan Nie, president of the International Delivery Workers Alliance, who continues to deliver food for a living.

