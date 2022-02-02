NYC May Gain 2 More State Senate Seats in Majority Asian, Hispanic Districts – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Two more state senators would represent New York City in the New York Legislature under crucial new maps released Tuesday that would set the political boundaries for the next decade.

NEW YORK — Two more state senators would represent New York City in the New York Legislature under crucial new maps released Tuesday that would set the political boundaries for the next decade.

Legislative leaders plan to fast-track approval of redistricting task force maps for the state Assembly and Senate as the March 1 start of political season approaches.

Lawmakers expect to hold initial votes on the new state congressional and legislative maps on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The proposed political maps reflect population increases of more than 600,000 people over the past decade in New York City, along with population declines in rural upstate communities that Republicans have long viewed as strongholds.

Republicans, who for decades wielded power in the state Senate, have lost influence in a redistricting process now led by Democrats with large legislative majorities.

The state Senate maps would increase the number of Democratic-leaning voters in numerous districts at a time when the party faces calls to shore up incumbents in swing districts.

New York would accommodate the new districts by redrawing political boundaries throughout the Upstate. The maps narrow down the number of districts that represent western New York and the sparsely populated North Country, home to the Adirondacks.

Redistricting expert and New York Law School professor Jeffrey Wice said the Senate maps undo a historic imbalance between upstate and southern districts by equalizing the number of residents in each state district. Senate.

“For many years, Republicans depopulated upstate districts and overcrowded downstate districts to give Republicans an upstate advantage,” Wice said.

Voters approved a referendum in 2014 to task a bipartisan commission with crafting new political boundaries.

But Democrats and Republicans failed to agree in early January, leaving the job to lawmakers. Republicans fared better with competing draft proposals released by Republican and Democratic commissioners.

The Legislative Task Force on Research and Demographic Reallocation, made up of four lawmakers and two staffers, released its own proposals Monday and Tuesday after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The new build maps are very similar to the old limits. A coalition of African-American, Latino and Asian community groups had called on lawmakers to embrace sweeping changes, particularly in Assembly districts that have long been rigged and that those critics say create arbitrary divisions among minority communities in the New York City.

Some activists believe that many voters, especially Latinos and blacks, will be disadvantaged when it comes to voting.

Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, a Democrat from the Hudson Valley, said the proposed maps give the public a fairer representation, even though the bipartisan commission failed to reach a consensus. The proposed Assembly map would add Ulster County’s largest city to its district and move other cities elsewhere.

“The process was far from perfect, and it would have served the public faith better had the independent commission not concluded that their issues were deadlocked,” Cahill said.

Meanwhile, some voting rights groups warn that Democrats are moving too fast and too far to consolidate and expand their power without holding public hearings.

“New Yorkers deserve a transparent and fair redistricting process, and it is shameful that the Legislature has denied them this,” said Laura Ladd Bierman, executive director of the New York State League of Women Voters. “The gerrymandering Partisan politics is prohibited under the state constitutional amendment passed in 2014, yet the maps released on the 31st and 1st reflect a Legislature that appears to care more about advancing partisan interests than fair maps.”

Meanwhile, Republicans promise they will wage a legal battle against the maps.

“By drawing their own partisan maps, Democrats in the Legislature are ignoring the will and testimony of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, all to protect and enhance their own political power,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.