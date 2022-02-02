Off-Duty Officer Shot After Gunman Approached Car Stopped at Stoplight in Queens – NBC New York

What you should know An off-duty New York City Police officer was shot in the back in Queens Tuesday night, and police said two suspects have been arrested.

NEW YORK — An off-duty New York City Police officer was shot in the back in Queens Tuesday night, and police said two suspects have been arrested.

The incident took place after 10 pm on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street in the Arverne neighborhood, according to New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey. The 22-year-old officer was in his personal car, stopped at a traffic light, when two men approached the car and banged on the driver’s side window with a pistol, police said.

The off-duty officer got out of the car and was shot multiple times, including one in the shoulder, Corey said at a morning news conference. The officer returned fire, but did not hit any of the suspects, who then fled on foot.

The uniformed men who were nearby heard the shots and rushed to the scene. After rendering assistance and sharing a description of the suspects over the radio, the off-duty officer was put into a car and taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

Not long after, officers with the public safety team saw two men three blocks away who fit the descriptions of the suspects, according to police. When the officers tried to take the men into custody, they got out of the police vehicle without identification, and that’s when the suspects opened fire once more. One of the shots hit the rear bumper on the passenger side.

The officers did not return fire, Corey said, but instead pursued the suspects on foot, catching up with them after a short chase. A gun was also recovered from the suspects, police said.

The two suspects were arrested in the shooting, police said. It was unclear what charges they would face.

Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the news conference, saying “to see something like this happen repeatedly in our city is unacceptable.”

“When these two individuals shot a passenger driving a car, they did not shoot a police officer, they shot a civilian. And then finding out that police officers were shot, it sent a message,” Adams said. “They didn’t take into account who they were trying to kill…they don’t care.”

Adams also called out politicians who he says stand in the way of policing efforts that would reduce the number of guns on the streets.

“A numerical minority stands in the way of making smart decisions to not only get rid of shooters, but also get rid of guns on our streets. The NYPD is doing its job: 6,000 guns were removed from the streets last year.” , close to 400 since I took office,” Adams said. “We continue to say that it’s time we get the help we need…we’re going to do our job, but we can only make our city safe if we get the help we need and deserve.”

The mayor also praised the officers for showing a “great level of restraint” by not shooting suspects.

The shooting comes as New York police prepare to pay tribute to one of two young officers shot dead while responding to a call for help on Jan. 22 in Harlem. Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Jason Rivera was commended and posthumously promoted to detective on Friday.

The officer’s shooting was the sixth so far this year in New York City.

An investigation is ongoing.