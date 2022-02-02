OnePlus patents new names for its smartphones and the pun is inevitable

Related news

OnePlus is going through a time of profound changes due to its integration with OPPO, which may cause changes in its customization layer and in other aspects. Meanwhile, the company just patented several names that you could use in some of your future devices, and the combination of these is quite curious due to the different puns that it can generate.

OnePlus 2 Plus, 6 Plus and more new company names

OnePlus explains why it wants to abandon Android purity



The Chinese company has seen fit to patent some names for its new devices, something it has been able to do well because it thinks use them in the future or to simply license the names.

The fact is that, as Mukul Sharma has leaked on his Twitter account, the company has registered the names Two Plus, Eight Plus and Six Plus, in addition to Bacardi, which is another of the names that the company would have registered.

🤣 OnePlus files interesting trademarks pic.twitter.com/b9ihBM1cdg — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) >January 31, 2022

This is a rather curious choice, since the company hadn’t used the surname “Plus” yet on your devices, opting for “Pro” instead. If you put these names together with the brand name, the play on words comes out on its own, and can even be an asset to make it catchy.

OnePlus Two Plus or Six Plus could be the name of one of the company’s future mobiles, although they may not have been patented for use in an end product. Time will tell if we will see a mobile with this name, but, of course, it would be a most curious choice by the Chinese firm.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you