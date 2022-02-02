Passion of hawks 2: the suggestion made by Mario Cimarro when he agreed to return as Juan Reyes | FAME

After being almost completely away from acting for a decade, mario cimarro resumed its ties with Telemundo and announced its great return to the screens as part of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, the successful Colombian production that was originally released in 2003, with Cimarro, Danna García, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista as protagonists.

The Cuban star is remembered for his role as john kings, a character that catapulted him to fame and positioned him as one of the most attractive men of the time. The new installment of the fiction inspired by “still waters” will hit the screens this Monday February 14thduring the hours of 10 p.m. Eastern Timeby the Telemundo network.

Less than two weeks before the long-awaited premiere, Cimarro confessed that before starting the recordings of the novel he made a special request that fortunately was granted. Then he knows all the details.

Mario Cimarro and Danna García on the scene of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Diffusion)

MARIO CIMARRO’S SUGGESTION TO RETURN TO THE NOVEL

In an interview for Peoplethe interpreter of Juan Reyes revealed that he did not have to think much about participating in the second installment of “Passion of Hawks”, because his character is “endearing within the great story”. However, he considered important the presence of two people with whom he had previously worked, so he asked that they be integrated into the team.

“As a suggestion, not a requirement, we propose the participation again of the director of season one, Rodrigo Trianaand the writer Julio Jimenez”, expressed Cimarro, also revealing that it was in the late summer and early fall of 2020 that they began talks with their representative.

The Caribbean artist captivated viewers with his imposing role and physical attractiveness, keeping the latter intact to date (Photo: Mario Cimarro / Instagram)

WHAT IS SEASON 2 OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” ABOUT?

Nearly 20 years later, the Reyes and the Elizondos have become closer and formed a great family, but when everything seems to be going perfectly, something seems to cloud their happiness. It turns out that the new installment will begin with a tragic event: a crime will shake everyone’s tranquility.

The death of a teacher points to the children of one of the endearing couples as the culprits; This will trigger a series of events in which the young people will try to prove their innocence, testing the family ties, although these will be affected.

The reunion of the original actors of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT ACTORS RETURN IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES″ 2?

Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista, once again play the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, the protagonists of the story.

In addition to the six main characters, the new season of “Pasión de gavilanes” will feature four other actresses from the original story: Zharick León (Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Elizondo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jauregui ( Sunday).

The new actors of “Pasión de gavilanes”. (Photo: Telemundo)

WILL “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″ COME TO NETFLIX?

Although it has been confirmed that the telenovela “Passion of Hawks” will hit the screens of Telemundo, there are some chances that this Colombian drama will also be seen through the platform of Netflix.

Precisely the actresses danna garcia Y Natasha Klaus provided some details to People in Spanish of what will be the new installment of “Passion of Hawks”.

When asked if “Passion of hawks” 2 could be seen through Netflixthe actress maintained: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo”, he assured.

WHO ARE THE NEW ACTORS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES″ 2?

The second season of “Pasión de gavilanes″ will have a new generation of hawks that includes Bernardo Flores (Juan David), Sebastián Osorio (Erick) and Juan Manuel Restrepo (León), who will play the charismatic sons of Juan Reyes (Cimarro ) and Norma Elizondo (Garcia).

In addition to them, the new production will show us Yare Santana (Gaby) and Jerónimo Cantillo (Andrés) as the children of Sarita Elizondo (Klauss) and Franco (Brown).