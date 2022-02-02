Peru vs. Ecuador: Miguel Trauco and his analysis after the 1-1 draw for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian National Team equaled one against Ecuador in Lima and keeps its options intact to be part of the next Qatar World Cup 2022. The players did not perform well in the first half and, after the final whistle, they were very critical of their performance. This is the case of Miguel Traucowho spoke with the media and gave details of what was missing to carry out the result.

“Difficult match. In these instances we can’t concede a goal that way. We sin in going out little concentrated”, The Peruvian winger began in conversation with Latina. “It cost us a lot against a rival who came to do his homework”, he added.

The Ecuadorian players spent several passages of the game on the grass. Judge Wilton Sampaio had to add a few minutes to compensate. Trauco pointed out that this was what they came to propose.

“All the time they threw themselves on the ground, it was what they were looking for. Thank God we reacted, we wanted to add three but this point also helps us”, said Miguel valuing what was achieved.

Peru is fifth in the standings with many options to fight for the repechage or a direct quota. “We continue to depend on ourselves, that’s the important thing”, said the Saint Etienne winger. “As long as there is a chance, we have to fight everything”.

The Peruvian players were reunited with the public, who accompanied the team in the 90 minutes and managed to encourage them. “The enthusiasm of the people has always been good and the players value that. We couldn’t give them the three points, which was what we wanted, but we added one and we have to continue”, concluded Trauco.

Brazil leads the World Cup with 39, followed by Argentina with 35 (both classified), Ecuador with 25 and Uruguay with 22. Peru fell to the play-off zone with 21.

The Peruvian National Team will visit Uruguay and receive the eliminated Paraguay in Lima, on March 24 and 29. Ecuador will visit the ‘Guaranís’ and receive Argentina.

